Jobiak Launches "Indeed Swap" Program to Help Thousands of Staffing and Recruiting Firms Impacted by Indeed.com's New Job Posting Policy

January 7, 2019
WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jobiak, provider of the industry's first AI-based recruitment marketing platform specifically for Google for Jobs, today launched its "Indeed Swap" program to help the nearly 13,000 staffing and recruiting companies in North America impacted by Indeed.com's new policy that no longer allows these firms to post jobs to its site for free.
The new Jobiak program enables staffing agencies to get started posting their jobs to Google for Jobs, which doesn't require a fee, quickly and with minimal effort. Jobiak is providing qualified staffing agencies up to 25 job postings for free. The company is also offering a free migration service that will allow staffing firms to begin replacing Indeed traffic immediately.
Indeed's new policy, first announced in October 2018 and going into effect today, requires all staffing agencies and recruitment-based companies in the U.S. and Canada to pay a sponsorship fee for job listings in order to receive visibility. Among the thousands of staffing firms posting to Indeed, Jobiak's research identifies 19 companies each with more than 1,000 jobs currently posted to Indeed representing a total of more than 50,000 jobs. Just five firms – Adecco, Maxim Healthcare, Cybercoders, Accountable Health Staffing, and Kelly Services – account for 30,000+ of those 50,000 jobs.
"Since Indeed's announcement in October, staffing agencies have been coming to Jobiak to move their jobs to Google for Jobs and start tapping into the hundreds of millions of job seekers who begin their search on Google each month," said Venkat Janapareddy, founder and CEO of Jobiak. "We created this new program to make it even easier for staffing agencies to accelerate their shift to Google for Jobs, which is a compelling alternative channel – and one that's growing rapidly – for reaching job seekers directly."
Jobiak's Indeed Swap program is being offered to all staffing and recruiting agencies seeking to replace their Indeed traffic. Jobiak is extending the following benefits to qualified staffing and recruiting firms, subject to certain terms and conditions:
- Post up to 25 active jobs at any one time for free for one year, with substantial discounts available for posting more than 25 jobs
- Waiving the one-time integration set-up charge
- A free one-time migration service to post jobs to the Google for Jobs platform using Jobiak
To learn more about the program and to sign up, visit http://www.jobiak.ai/indeed.
About Jobiak:
Jobiak provides the industry's first AI-based recruitment marketing platform that is designed to quickly and directly publish job postings to Google for Jobs, maximize their visibility and accelerate the flow of qualified candidates. Created for recruiters, talent acquisition teams and HR professionals, Jobiak offers the fastest and most direct path to posting jobs on Google for Jobs with "three clicks to publish," all without the need for HTML coding or developer support. Jobiak is headquartered in Woburn, Mass., with international offices in India. For more information, visit https://www.jobiak.ai/ and follow on Twitter @jobiak_ai.
SOURCE Jobiak
