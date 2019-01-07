LimaCorporate Heads First 3D Printing Site on Hospital Campus to Address Complex Custom Orthopedic Implants

|By PR Newswire
UDINE, Italy, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
LimaCorporate (Lima) and the top-ranked orthopedic hospital in the U.S., Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) announced today they are founding the first additive manufacturing 3D printing facility for custom complex implants in a hospital setting. This innovative collaboration will set the stage to substantially increase the availability and speed of personalized orthopedic care for patients with complex orthopedic conditions in the United States.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637371/Lima_Corporate_Logo.jpg )
HSS, the No. 1-ranked in orthopedics for the past nine years by U.S. News & World Report, has sourced patient-specific custom implants from Lima's headquarters in Italy since 2016. These devices are intended for treatment of highly complex cases, leveraging Lima's proprietary Trabecular Titanium™ material and 3D printing technology. The close proximity of Lima's additive manufacturing capabilities to a care environment can significantly help providers who are in turn helping patients.
The new facility, operated by Lima on the HSS main campus on New York's Upper East Side, will leverage the combination of Lima's advanced technology and experience, and HSS' expertise in clinical care and bio-mechanical engineering. The collaboration will foster and accelerate innovation in complex orthopedic joint care resulting in new products and solutions for patients across the U.S.
Lima has been a pioneer in 3D printing of standard and custom implants for orthopedic applications, boosting over ten years of clinical heritage with 3D printed implants.
"The close integration between surgeons and engineers is invaluable for designing and refining joint replacements and identifying new solutions for the most complex patient cases," said Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, Chief Innovation Officer at HSS.
"We are proud to be the first company to bring 3D printing of implants directly to a hospital organization, where the collaboration between top ranked surgeons and engineers can drive innovation and easier access to patients in the US. This is what defines Lima. A company that has in the past, and will continue in the future, strive to transform orthopedics by challenging the status quo," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate.
Lima will be the registered manufacturer for all devices designed and produced at this new, state-of-the-art facility, located at HSS. The facility is expected to be operational by early 2020 and will initially serve hospitals in the region before making the devices available to all providers in the U.S.
About LimaCorporate
LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.
About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery
HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in late 2019. In 2017 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on the topic on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. For additional information on HSS, please visit: hss.edu
For additional information on the Company, please visit: limacorporate.com
Limacorporate S.p.A.
Via Nazionale, 52
33038 Villanova di San Daniele del Friuli
Udine - Italy
T: +39-0432-945511
E: [email protected]
