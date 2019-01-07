AIP Publishing Names Professor Tianquan (Tim) Lian as Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Chemical Physics

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that Tianquan (Tim) Lian, the William Henry Emerson Professor of Chemistry at Emory University, takes up his role as Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Chemical Physics (JCP), a peer-reviewed journal publishing innovative and quantitative science of long-lasting value in chemical physics and physical chemistry.

"We are very pleased that Tim Lian has agreed to lead The Journal of Chemical Physics as Editor-in-Chief. Having worked with him recently as Guest Editor of a special issue of JCP on Interfacial Electrochemistry and Photo(electro)catalysis publishing later this month, we know that JCP's future is in excellent hands," said Jason Wilde, Ph.D., AIPP's Chief Publishing Officer. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Marsha I. Lester, the Edmund J. Kahn Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry of the School of Arts & Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, for her important contributions as JCP's Editor-in-Chief since 2009," he continued.

Prof. Lian commented, "It is a great honor to be asked to guide The Journal of Chemical Physics into the future. JCP's seminal papers in chemical physics and physical chemistry have earned it a much-deserved reputation as one of the most respected journals in the field. On a personal note, JCP -- among all journals -- has had the biggest impact on my training and independent research."

Prof. Lian joined the Emory University faculty in 2002 and was previously the Winship Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry. He did a postdoctoral fellowship at University of California at Berkeley and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania in 1993. Prof. Lian is a Kavli Frontiers of Sciences fellow and APS fellow and has held visiting professorships at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Shanghai Institute of Ceramics – Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Xiamen University. In addition, he was Co-Editor of the journal Chemical Physics from 2012 to 2018, and has been a member of the Editorial Advisory Boards of Journal of Physical Chemistry (A, B, C and Letters), Chemical Physics Letters and Spectrochimica Acta A.

Prof. Lian's current research interests are focused on physical chemistry/chemical physics problems that are essential to energy conversion and storage. His lab develops and applies modern spectroscopic techniques to directly probe structures and dynamics. Their work has contributed to the fundamental understanding of interfacial charge transfer between the absorbed molecular substances and semiconductor nanoparticles and electrodes. He and his colleagues have identified key factors that limit the efficiency of nanocrystal-based systems for solar to H 2 conversion and provided important insights for their improvement. "One of our proudest accomplishments is illustrating that fundamental chemical physics research is essential to solving important problems in energy harvesting, conversion, and storage," he noted.

The Journal of Chemical Physics (ISSN: 0021-9606, E-ISSN: 1089-7690) was founded by Nobel Laureate Harold C. Urey in 1933 to address the unmet need of scientists working at the boundary of chemistry and physics. The journal has played an essential role in leading and expanding the discipline of chemical physics and physical chemistry in the past 85 years. As Prof. Lian takes the reigns, he pledged to focus on expanding the journal's coverage of growing areas to serve the full spectrum of physical chemistry and chemical physics. Topics for expansion identified thus far include catalysis (including electro-, photo-, and photoelectro-), plasmonics and nanophotonics, optical electronics, energy conversion and storage, interfacial structures and dynamics, and chemical physics of nanomaterials. Other priorities include improving the timeliness of reviews and engaging early career researchers, with the formation of an Early Career Editorial Advisory Board, as well as a call for submissions to an Emerging Investigators Special Collection. Details can be found in his first Editorial and further details will be announced in the coming weeks. Prof. Lian added, "I encourage readers, authors, and reviewers to contact me with suggestions. Community input is essential for success in expanding JCP's role as the leading journal in chemical physics and physical chemistry."

JCP is part of AIP Publishing's portfolio which includes Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics, AIP Conference Proceedings, and other community focused peer-reviewed journals, its flagship magazine Physics Today, and Scilight, a weekly publication highlighting the most interesting new research in the physical sciences. AIP Publishing partners with 10 scholarly societies, providing the full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

