Chamberlain Group and Amazon Team Up to Offer In-Garage Delivery

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ-connected technology, and Amazon today announced they are joining forces to pioneer the next frontier of secure, convenient package delivery with Key for Garage. Eligible Prime members will soon be able to choose in-garage delivery from Amazon, increasing peace of mind that their packages will be delivered securely. Additionally, any customer with a myQ-connected garage door opener will be able to monitor and control their garage door from anywhere via the Key app.

Key for Garage is made possible by integrating Key with CGI's proprietary myQ-connected technology. Customers with a myQ-connected garage door opener at home can enable access simply by linking their Amazon and myQ accounts in the Key app. Otherwise, customers can purchase one of two Key for Garage Kits: one allowing customers to add connectivity to their existing garage door opener with the myQ Smart Garage Hub or the second, including a myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door opener. To see garage activity, customers can add an Amazon Cloud Cam to either kit for live view and entry/exit clips. Once the Key for Garage Kit is installed, customers simply download the Key app and follow the simple steps to sync it with the myQ Smart Garage Hub or garage door opener. myQ also enables customers to monitor access and control their garage door from anywhere and get real-time notifications whenever someone comes and goes, right from the Key app.

Prime members who live in one of 37 cities and surrounding areas will be able to choose "In-garage delivery" at checkout when they shop on Amazon.com. On delivery day, customers receive notifications via the Key app during every step of the delivery process, from when the package is en-route, to the when garage door opens for the driver to deliver the package and then securely closes. Customers with a Cloud Cam can also choose to watch their delivery occur in real-time. Before the garage door opens, Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address through an encrypted authentication process. Once this process is successfully completed, the door opens, and the driver will not move on to their next delivery until the garage door closes.

"A self-contained extension of the home, the garage offers a convenient destination for packages that solves current delivery hurdles such as potential theft and missed deliveries. We are proud to collaborate with Amazon on this game-changing in-garage delivery initiative," said Jeff Meredith, CGI president and chief operating officer. "Our leadership in garage access control and superior network of retailers and installing dealers, combined with Amazon's e-commerce expertise, means Prime members now have a new secure delivery alternative for all of their Amazon purchases, and all customers can enjoy complete control over their garage, one of the home's primary access points."

Key by Amazon puts security, convenience, and control in the hands of home and business owners to deliver one common benefit—the magic of being key-free. In addition to Key for Garage, customers can also enjoy Key for Home and Key for Car. Through these Key solutions, eligible Prime members have the option to select in-home and in-car delivery. Key for Home customers can also use Key for complete home access management for family, guests, renters, service providers like dog walkers or caretakers, and more.

"We launched Key as a delivery service exclusively for Prime members, but it has evolved to focus on access solutions for all customers. We are excited to add Key for Garage as an option for remote monitoring, access and Prime deliveries," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. "Launching with Chamberlain Group, the leader in the space, ensures that our customers will have the best possible experience whether they are checking to see if the kids reached home safely, making sure the that the garage door is closed while at work or on the road, or choosing the most convenient and secure way to have their Prime packages delivered at home."

Key for Garage will be available in Q2 2019. Learn more and sign up for email updates at amazon.com/keyforgarage.

About Chamberlain Group (CGI)

CGI is a global leader in access solutions and products. As the corporate parent company to LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin, and Grifco, we design and engineer residential garage door openers, commercial door operators and gate entry systems. Our products are connected through our innovative myQ technology which empowers users to control or monitor their entry points through smartphone access. We are also the parent company to Controlled Products Systems Group, the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S. and Systems, Inc., one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. For more information visit chamberlaingroup.com. Follow us on Facebook at ChamberlainGroupCGI, LinkedIn at Chamberlain_Grp(CGI) and Twitter at Chamberlain_Grp.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

