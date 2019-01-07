Key by Amazon Introduces New Products and Services to Expand Its Secure, Convenient Keyless Entry Offerings for Customers

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced new products, features and services supporting Key by Amazon, which puts security, convenience, and control in the hands of customers to offer one common benefit that everyone can enjoy—the magic of being key-free. New offerings include the all-new Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt, the first WiFi-enabled smart lock for Key; Key for Garage with Chamberlin Group (CGI); compatibility with the Ring app for access control; and Key for Business, a smart fob for drivers delivering Amazon packages to commercial and residential properties.

“For the past year, we’ve been thrilled to see how customers have benefited from Key by Amazon. We started with the idea of in-home package delivery and quickly learned that our customers found peace of mind and delight from the control Key gives them over their most important place—their homes—even when they aren’t there themselves,” said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. “Key puts security, convenience, and control in the hands of our customers and we are excited to expand Key and open up more possibilities for them.”

Open for Convenience

The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the first WiFi-enabled smart lock for Key, offering an innovative, easy-to-use option for any customer who wants to experience the magic of a keyless life without any additional hub or hardware. It will make managing access for renters, letting the dog walker in while you’re at work, sending a delivery to your elderly parent’s house, and so much more incredibly simple; all you need is WiFi and the Key app to install and start managing comings and goings, no matter where you are. Read more about the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt here.

“Even with all the advancements in the category, we recognized there was still a gap in simple, secure, high performance and cost-effective, all-in-one access solutions,” said Lee Odess, Vice President, Solutions Providers Business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. “Schlage Encode was designed to provide homeowners with one trusted device—no gateway or hub needed—that could make keyless entry simpler and more convenient than ever before.”

Open for Ease

Key for Garage will allow any customer to monitor and control their garage door via the Key app. Also, in addition to receiving deliveries at home and in your car, eligible Amazon Prime members will soon be able to get deliveries in their garage. Key for Garage is made possible by integrating Key with CGI’s proprietary myQ-connected technology. Read more about Key for Garage here.

“A self-contained extension of the home, the garage offers a convenient destination for delivery hurdles such as potential theft and missed deliveries. We are proud to collaborate with Amazon on this game-changing in-garage delivery initiative,” said Jeff Meredith, CGI President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our leadership in garage access control and superior network of retailers and installing dealers, combined with Amazon’s innovation, means Prime members now have a new secure delivery option for all of their purchases, and all customers can enjoy complete control over their garage, one of the home’s primary access points.”

Open for Ring

Ring customers will be able to lock and unlock their Key-compatible smart locks directly from the live feed of their camera in the Ring app. For example, when your dog sitter arrives, you can pull up the live feed using your Ring Video Doorbell, verify it’s your sitter, and unlock your Yale, Kwikset, or Schlage lock with the push of a button right in the Ring app.

“Giving customers the ability to lock and unlock their Key-compatible locks directly from the Ring app is a no-brainer,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring. “Ring’s customers already regularly use two-way talk on Ring devices to scare off would-be thieves or other bad actors. With the integration of Key, they’ll also be able to use the Ring app to open the door to neighbors, family, and service providers they do want coming and going, no matter where they are.”

Open for Business

Key for Business is a smart fob for drivers delivering Amazon packages to commercial and residential properties. The technology allows building owners and managers to give controlled access to delivery drivers to drop off Amazon packages to their residents, and eliminate the need for building staff to manually give access each time deliveries are made. Through Key for Business, building staff can monitor driver entries, and manage delivery hours, freeing them up to focus on their real priority: the building residents. Key for Business works with most building access systems and is currently available to hundreds of buildings across the country, including apartment properties owned by WinnCompanies, Avalon, Kettler, and more.

“Our residents order a high volume of packages from Amazon, requiring frequent access by delivery drivers to our communities,” said Karen Hollinger, Vice President at AvalonBay Communities, Inc. “To help ensure that packages aren’t ever delayed in reaching our residents, we’ve enabled the Key for Business technology at key doors and gates. This reduces work for our associates and provides a more secure digital verification of driver activity.”

Pricing and Availability

The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt is available for pre-order now for $249.99 or $299.99 when bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam. It will begin shipping to U.S. customers on March 5. Click here to learn more. Key for Garage will be available in the US in Q2 2019. Visit amazon.com/keyforgarage to learn more and sign up for email updates. Ring customers will be able to lock and unlock Key-compatible smart locks via the Ring app in Q1 2019. Key for Business is available now to residential and commercial buildings. Visit amazon.com/keyforbusiness to learn more.

