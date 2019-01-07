At CES 2019 Panasonic Shows What Your Smart Home, Smart Car and Smart City Will Be Like

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 01:45 PM EST
OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation is showcasing its ideas for intelligently integrating physical products with new digital platforms powered by human insight technologies at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The booth is divided into four zones – Connected Mobility, Intelligent Living Spaces, Immersive Experiences, and Human Insights Technology – to highlight how Panasonic's proprietary technologies are merging the physical and digital, the real and the virtual worlds to create better experiences for customers.
Download the App
What would CES be without an app? Panasonic's CES app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple's app store. The app will feature guided tours of Panasonic's booth, real-time alerts, and bite-size industry content that contextualizes the technologies Panasonic and its partners are showcasing.
All Things Panasonic at CES
Panasonic will be livestreaming events and activity on the Panasonic CES microsite (http://www.panasonic.com/CES). Live video updates, announcements, and deep dives into unique content will be posted throughout CES and archived to check out later.
Panasonic booth number: Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall #12908
URL: https://www.panasonic.com/CES
Hashtags: #PanasonicCES, #PanasonicTech
Main Exhibits at the Panasonic Booth:
Connected Mobility
Innovative technologies that support a wide range of mobility and mobility services, including the conceptual model, "SPACe_C" (for Sharing Panasonic Autonomous Connected e-Mobility) which is comprised of a powertrain base and a detachable cabin on top. Panasonic showcases an environmentally conscious, safe and comfortable lifestyle by supporting the mobility of people and things and proposing new ways of utilizing mobility.
"48v ePowertrain" & "SPACe_C"
The "48v ePowertrain Platform" that Panasonic introduced in CES 2018 has evolved. With the same volume, the new powertrain boasts double the output and will help make compact EVs more lightweight, maximize cabin space, and extend travel distance.
"SPACe_C," which is comprised of the "48v ePowertrain Platform (drive unit)" that can be combined with a variety of cabins (interior unit), provides a solution that expands possibilities for mobility by reducing costs and responding to multiple purposes.
On stage, the eMobility "SPACe_C" is demonstrating how it will serve as a basic infrastructure that connects products and people, and support people's lives and revitalize communities. As an example of how this solution may be applied, Panasonic has on display a "SPACe_C eMart" equipped with a refrigerated cabin, which is introducing a solution that can deliver fresh food to consumers' desired locations.
"SPACe_L" (Living Space Autonomous Cabin)
In addition to automotive technologies that contribute to comfort, safety and security, and the environment, Panasonic is combining its technologies developed for lighting, air conditioning, air quality, seats, and various sensors with the expertise and know-how gained through Panasonic Group's housing business.
System Solutions Brought to Life with Harley-Davidson® "LiveWire™" Service
Harley-Davidson is launching its first electric motorcycle, "LiveWire™" in North America, which will be equipped with connected services. Panasonic provides the system solution that utilizes its telecommunications unit (TCU) and OneConnect®, connected service platform. This exhibit gives visitors an overview of Panasonic's system solution, with examples showing that riders will have access to (like checking their motorcycle's condition at all times as well as the ability to track the motorcycle in case of theft).
Electric Assist Bicycles
In cooperation with Kent International Inc., Panasonic will begin selling electric assist bicycles in the U.S. in the fiscal year ending in March 2020. Three models especially developed for the U.S. market using Panasonic Cycle Technology's electric assist bicycle drive unit is on display.
Intelligent Transportation Solution
Here, Panasonic is introducing the V2X platform, "CIRRUS by Panasonic" which will realize a connected mobility world. The CIRRUS by Panasonic platform is an open architecture, enabling a wide range of partners and strategic alliances. Panasonic has recreated a network operation center to demonstrate the proof of concept work Panasonic is currently undertaking together with the Colorado Department of Transport (CDOT).
Automotive Cybersecurity
Panasonic is introducing a security system that can significantly reduce costs of identifying and fixing vulnerabilities. By combining an AI-assisted cyber-attack detection specifically developed for automotive applications, that the system can quickly detect cyber-attacks that are becoming more and more sophisticated, and SIEM, which analyzes logs and makes threats visible.
Avionics NEXT
This section introduces NEXT, a new generation in-flight service platform, as well as a concept passenger seat that supports a comfortable in-flight experience under the theme "Wellness."
Intelligent Living Spaces
Panasonic will provide user experiences that place people first and are optimal for various life stages.
Panasonic β (JELO/HomeX)
This presentation and conceptual video introduce the concept and culture of Panasonic β, which aspires to mass produce innovation and enhance lives, as shown in relevant use case examples. As outputs, Panasonic is showcasing JELO, an integrated universal design platform for UI/UX design process and the integrated lifestyle platform, HomeX. And as a way to interact with visitors, Panasonic is also organizing a panel discussion (several discussions per day).
Immersive Experiences
Panasonic will create an unforgettable entertaining experience by providing an immersive environment in theme parks, museums, stadiums, etc. using imaging and audio technologies.
Super Bright Projectors/ Real Time Tracking and Projection Mapping
Panasonic has brought to life an all new stage presentation in collaboration with the multimedia entertainment studio, "Moment Factory," by combining performers' movements and images using high speed tracking projection mapping that can measure location and process and project images in less than 0.002 seconds.
Direct Drive Turntable
Technics SL-1200 Series direct drive turntables have steadily supported the dawning of the DJ culture while pursuing high sound quality. At the Panasonic booth at CES, a DJ will demonstrate the capabilities of "SL-1200MK7," which maintains the same operating ease as its predecessors.
Full-Frame Mirrorless SLR Camera, "LUMIX S Series"
Panasonic exhibits a prototype of the full-frame mirrorless SLR camera, "LUMIX S Series," that has adopted the mirrorless SLR "L Mount" standard developed by Leica Camera AG, along with samples of images shot with the prototype. In addition to the large size photos displayed on the wall, images are being shown on the 4K OLED TV (TX-65/55GZ2000 series), which is also making its debut. Through the demonstration of the new function, "HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) Photo," which realizes superior photographic expression with excellent light-dark contrast and rich color gradation, Panasonic proposes new ways to enjoy photography.
In addition, under the theme "Changing Photography," Panasonic takes a look back at LUMIX's contribution to the mirrorless camera industry during the past decade with its technological innovations, as well as Panasonic's technological prowess, which allows it to pursue ultimate image quality and expressions with a special focus on 4 core technologies, "lenses," "autofocus," "shake correction," and "video."
ELS Studio 3D™ Premium Audio System
ELS STUDIO 3D premium audio system is on display in the 2019 Acura RDX. Tuned by 8-time Grammy® Award–winning producer and engineer Elliot Scheiner, the ELS Studio 3D premium audio system includes four Highline Ultra Slim™ overhead speakers, 16 total speakers with amplifier power of 710 watts.
Human Insight Technology
Panasonic will provide a new experience with technologies that understand and update each and everyone's lives.
Human Characteristic Sensing (Facial Recognition, Age/Gender Estimation, Vitals)
Using camera images, image processing technology, and AI, this solution will use information on appearance or vitals (heart rate) to recognize faces and estimate age and gender. A demonstrator will help visitors experience the technology and understand how it can help you whether in your home, workplace or public space.
Physical Stress Sensing
Using 3D sensors, this technology will detect body motion in a test environment to numerically quantify an individual's physical characteristics with a key focus on physical stress. This proprietary sensing technology will assist healthcare, sports-training, and product development communities in rehabilitation, performance training, product development, and more.
Emotion Sensing
With proprietary devices such as cameras, heat imaging cameras, pressure sensors, odor sensors, and analytics algorithms, this technology can estimate emotions, thermal sensation, body motion, stress, etc. with great accuracy. This technology can ultimately guide appliances, devices, and systems in a smart home or smart car to make recommendations to foster wellbeing.
Booth Overview
Period: January 8 (Tue) – 11 (Fri), 2019
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall (#12908)
Booth size: 1,486m2
In addition to the main booth at the LVCC described above, Panasonic also has a "Technics" booth at Tech West as well as booths by the project incubation facility, "100BANCH" supported by Panasonic, which encourages young forward thinkers to create new values that will help shape the next century, and "ATOUN," a company established through Panasonic's in-house venture system that develops power assist devices.
TECHNICS
Location: Venetian Tower (Suite 29-111)
Content: New products from Technics
- Grand Class Network & Super Audio CD Player, SLG700
- Premium Class Direct Drive Turntable System, SL-1500C
- Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, EAH-F70N
- Wireless Headphones, EAH-F50B
100BANCH:
Location: Sands, Halls A-D (#42711)
Content: Projection prototypes
- Lighting that lets you enjoy shadows, RGB Light
- Digital fabrication using knitting, Solidknit
- Translation device that uses speech balloons, Fukidashi
- Cyclical food production system, Now Aquaponics!
- A teapot that automatically makes the ideal pot of tea, IoT teapot teplo
ATOUN:
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2 (#27018)
Content: Latest powered wear
- Powered Wear for waist, ATOUN MODEL Y
- Prototype for Walking Assistance, HIMICO
Press Kit:
Please download booth photographs, etc. from below.
URL: https://news.panasonic.com/global/presskits/ces2019
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.982 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-ces-2019-panasonic-shows-what-your-smart-home-smart-car-and-smart-city-will-be-like-300772995.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170