Panasonic Automotive Connects LiveWire™, Harley-Davidson's First Electric Motorcycle

By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive, the leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity systems solutions, announced today its expanding work with two-wheel mobility manufacturers by providing connectivity solutions on the Harley-Davidson® LiveWire™ electric motorcycle to be released this August.
The LiveWire™ electric motorcycle offers riders an exciting, high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology. The collaboration with Panasonic Automotive, with its proficiency in connected vehicles and systems such as the OneConnect® connected service platform, makes Harley-Davidson the first mass-market manufacturer in North America with a cellular-connected electric motorcycle.
Panasonic Automotive connects riders to their motorcycle through a cellular connection to the telematics control unit (TCU) utilizing Panasonic's OneConnect® service. The OneConnect™ service complements the latest version of the Harley-Davidson™ App and the new Harley-Davidson Connect™ service. Together, these systems link LiveWire™ riders with their motorcycle through their smartphone providing features such as:
- Motorcycle status: Information available through H-D Connect includes battery charge level and available range, and charging status including time to completion. This allows the rider to remotely check the motorcycle status from any location where sufficient cellular signal is available. A charge station location finder is integrated into the H-D App.
- Tamper alerts and vehicle location: Through the H-D App, H-D Connect indicates the location of the parked LiveWire and alerts can be sent to the rider's smartphone if the bike is bumped, tampered with or moved. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind that the motorcycle's location can be tracked (Requires law enforcement assistance. Available in select markets).
- Service reminders and notifications: Reminders about upcoming vehicle service requirements and other vehicle care notifications will be provided to the rider through the H-D App.
"Our technology will help provide a new level of convenience and peace of mind to motorcycle riders," said David Taylor, executive director product strategy and business development, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "From battery charge status to vehicle tracking, riders will have a better understanding of their vehicle and can focus on enjoying the ride."
"Harley-Davidson is taking the lead in the electrification of motorcycles, and we're excited to be working with Panasonic Automotive to make that a reality," said Marc McAllister, vice president product planning and portfolio, Harley-Davidson. "Their team has the knowledge and drive to create an incredible product to help us connect consumers to their riding information."
Panasonic Automotive also included FICOSA and Cubic Telecom in the development of the LiveWire™ motorcycle. FICOSA, together with Panasonic, designs and manufactures the TCU to be installed on LiveWire™ and other motorcycles. Cubic Telecom, based in Dublin, will provide the 3G, 4G & LTE cellular data connectivity in more than 50 countries. This includes the platform required to manage the lifecycle of the eSIM installed in the TCU and operate the service.
Launching this August, the LiveWire™ model is an exhilarating electric motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of performance, technology and design in the two-wheel world. This premium, high-performance motorcycle is designed to lead in a new category Harley-Davidson plans to populate by 2022 with a full portfolio of lighter, smaller and even more-accessible electric vehicles.
The LiveWire™ motorcycle will be on display at the Panasonic booth located in the Central Hall (#12908) of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019.
About Harley-Davidson Motor Company®
Since 1903, Harley-Davidson Motor Company has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom with cruiser, touring and custom motorcycles, riding experiences and events, and a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, riding gear and apparel. For more information, visit www.h-d.com.
About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-automotive-connects-livewire-harley-davidsons-first-electric-motorcycle-300773061.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
