Panasonic Powers New Electric Assist Bicycle Lineup Poised to Transform Micro Mobility

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 01:45 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, the world's leading automotive battery supplier, and Kent International Inc., North America's leading bicycle manufacturer, announce the entry of new electric-assist bicycles into the eBike segment. To meet the changing micro mobility lifestyle trends, Panasonic is partnering on the launch of electric bicycles under two brands with three models. Under the Kent International Inc. family of companies, the Univega USA brand and the Van Dessel brand, will both be powered by Panasonic batteries and motors. First to market is the Univega USA Touring eBike, a Van Dessel Gravel eBike and a Van Dessel Mountain eBike. All models are designed and to be assembled in the U.S. These entries strategically align with the well-seeded global two-wheel mobility craze and matches the accelerating demands of electric-assist bicycles for recreation, fitness and commuting changes seen in America.
Panasonic is at the smart transportation forefront entering into the electric-assist bicycle U.S. market. As the end-to-end eMobility technology leader, Panasonic offers a diverse portfolio that spans vehicles from four-wheels to two. Panasonic provides next-generation energy solutions and new connectivity that is empowering safe, fun, comfortable and environmentally responsible micro mobility alternatives for individuals and entire communities.
Van Dessel is a national-championship winning line of bicycles, sought after by enthusiasts, pro racers and Olympians. As a performance focused bicycle brand, it lives and breathes the fine details. The Van Dessel Mountain eBike, strategically named Captain Shred, and the Van Dessel Gravel eBike, Passepartout, have been engineered and designed from the ground up around the new Panasonic GX0 motor. The new GX0 motor system has an innovative design that makes its 2.95kg weight and 90Nm of torque an industry leading weight-to-power advantage. The Van Dessel Mountain eBike with the new Panasonic GX0 motor will race in the UCI sanctioned first-ever eMountain bike world championship series.
"Panasonic is poised to elevate the exposure and growth of eBikes, and because of that, Van Dessel is proud to bring two new performance eBike models to the market, especially given their century-long expertise in the bicycling industry and providing connectivity across multiple industries," said Edwin Bull, president and founder of Van Dessel. "We are eager to watch our customers experience our new eBikes to support their lifestyles and technology-driven interests."
Univega USA is a brand that combines innovation and proven technology to create a practical product for more everyday use. This is a bicycle brand with roots in Europe but now lives under the expert stewardship of Kent International Inc. launching a new brand entry, the Univega USA touring eBike. Model name UVG-1, this Univega USA Touring eBike will feature Panasonic's X0 motor system, weighing in at 3.7kg and offering 80Nm of torque.
Current market trends in North America show an increased consumer demand for eBikes, which are predicted to transform future urban micro mobility. Just like a bicycle, but equipped with a motor, batteries and a control system, this emerging mobility option is also ideal for commuting and everyday travel. An eBike can be operated strictly on battery power or by pedal power. This lets riders travel farther, faster, carry heavier loads and conquer hills with less effort, making it ideal for commuters and cyclists of all fitness levels.
The fastest-growing bicycle type in the market right now is electric, and sales of eBikes have grown more than eightfold since 2014, according to a recent Deloitte study. In 2017 the U.S. eBike market grew 25% from the previous year, in fact Americans bought as many eBikes as they did electric cars. The Univega USA Touring eBike, Van Dessel Gravel eBike and Van Dessel Mountain eBike meet the rising needs consumers are converting to during the mobility transformation.
Future advances in connectivity promise new mobility opportunities for smart cities, including the integration of bike-to-infrastructure capability into traffic management systems. Panasonic, a leader in smart city initiatives, is working with U.S. cities to help determine which technology developments can best improve city services and citizen's' quality of life. City decision makers are looking at eBikes as a smart way to achieve environmental and mobility goals.
Panasonic has a rich history of success and passion within the bicycle industry when founder, Konosuke Matsushita designed, manufactured and sold bicycle headlights in the early days of company establishment. Panasonic is the number one eBike drive system manufacturer in Japan controlling more than 40% market share, and is one of the early players in Europe. The collaboration with Kent International Inc., a century old company, continues to reinvent their business and is now ready to embrace a growing cycling culture that is ready to be electrified and connected, and meet the growing needs of the U.S. market.
"Our strategic collaboration with Kent International Inc. allows us to expand our portfolio in response to the current tipping point we see in this mobility transformation, where the U.S. market is embracing the cycling culture now more than ever," said Reid Sigety, vice president eBike business unit. "Following our success in Asia producing eBikes, we are excited to expand our portfolio drawing on the core strengths of our automotive group, and build on our vision to help electrify two-wheel mobility to meet consumers' demands for this fun, family-friendly bicycling option."
All three eBike models will be available for sale late spring of 2019, with pricing to be announced at a later date.
The eBike models will be on live demonstration in the Panasonic booth located in Central Hall (#12908) during CES 2019.
About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-powers-new-electric-assist-bicycle-lineup-poised-to-transform-micro-mobility-300773062.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170