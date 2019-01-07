Panasonic Automotive Announces Launch of SPYDR 2.0, Complete Cockpit Domain Control Platform with HUD Integration

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive, the leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity systems solutions, today launched its latest fully integrated technology platform to transform the consumer experience and deliver new flexibility and freedom for automakers. Panasonic Automotive revealed its latest SPYDR 2.0 at CES 2019, which is a single brain cockpit domain controller solution featuring a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with Head-Up Display (HUD) Integration.
SPYDR 2.0 is an industry-leading smart technology platform. Panasonic Automotive recognized the current overcrowded state of most vehicles, and designed a solution that can integrate the brains of IVI, cluster, surround view, ANC, HUD and up to four entertainment displays within one platform. SPYDR 2.0 is designed to blend safety and non-safety components seamlessly, including multiple displays with telltales, complex video and audio processing algorithms, tuners, and also offers automatic contextual personalization. With Panasonic Automotive's patent-pending technology, SPYDR 2.0 integrates a camera with direct view of the driver without any visual blockage. With SPYDR 2.0, vehicle manufacturers experience enhanced scalability, performance, flexibility, openness, and speed to market. The first model of SPYDR made its debut at CES 2018.
"Our teams are passionate about making the driving experience safer and more enjoyable with our connected digital cockpit solutions," said Scott Kirchner, president, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "The integrated DMS HUD is a testament to the company's vision and dedication to creating a safer and more enjoyable connected vehicle aligned with emerging automotive market trends that will help us to continue to pave the way for more partnerships and system solutions."
DMS HUD seamlessly integrates the merging of technologies utilizing augmented reality foundationally serviced by Panasonic proprietary production level DMS algorithm. The packaging of the driver monitoring camera is placed inside the HUD unit, which leverages the company's expertise in precise manufacturing of optical components, such as projectors and cameras, to achieve a packaging size of 40 percent less than equivalent systems in the market today. The system can track the driver's face, adjust the HUD mirror and display vertically based on the placement of the person's facial features, allowing the driver to see the image without manually adjusting the display. SPYDR 2.0 also offers a strong cost-saving through inclusion of eHorizon®, surround view, amplifiers, premium audio enhancements, and no touch personalization.
"Panasonic is experienced in achieving precise manufacturing of optical components such as projectors and cameras, and SPYDR 2.0 with DMS HUD integration provides a leap forward," said Andrew Poliak, vice president of advanced engineering & product planning, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "We're excited to bring this latest solution to manufacturers to help increase driver safety and vehicle capability with much higher value."
Noteworthy features of the SPYDR 2.0 platform include:
- Production ready hardware
- Three direct drive displays (Cluster, IVI, DMS HUD)
- 4K display resolution support
- Multiple camera inputs with Surround View Camera – Stitching with DSP enhancement
- DMS HUD integration with vertical face scanning to detect driver engagement
- OneConnect® connected services platform integration including analytics and OTA
- Hypervisor and Google Android P Integration
This next-generation technology platform will be on display during the CES 2019 within an invite-only private display room in Central Hall.
About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-automotive-announces-launch-of-spydr-2-0--complete-cockpit-domain-control-platform-with-hud-integration-300773064.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
