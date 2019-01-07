Panasonic's Bluetooth HF410B/NJ310B Headphones Embrace Latest Style Trends

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 01:45 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Both models feature slim design and deep tone colors, aligning with modern "athleisure" style
- Extra Bass System (XBS) with original acoustic structure and circuit design ensure enhanced and robust sound
- HF410B features 24hr of battery life for enjoying music all day long
- NJ310B includes a double-hold shape for easy and stable wear
Panasonic announced today one new Bluetooth® on-ear (HF410B) and one new in-ear (NJ310B) headphones model, featuring designs in line with "athleisure," the latest style trend of the season.
Athleisure combines an effortless style that is a chic combination of streetwear and sportswear, enabling more comfort and versatility. The slim design and deep tone colors of the HF410B and NJ310B fit this fashion naturally, making them a perfect choice to complement users' personal style. Both models come in five stylish colors: black, blue, red, green and white.
RP-HF410B On-Ear Headphones: Wireless 24hr playback with great sound and comfortable wear
The HF410B On-Ear Headphones enable wireless Bluetooth reproduction with a simple yet fashionable design. Thirty-millimeter driver units with neodymium magnet deliver crisp, strong bass with clear vocals. The XBS combines acoustic bass control optimizing air flow via a filter and an acoustic tuning circuit, enhancing low-range reproduction for a rich and deep bass sound with less distortion.
Equipped with a high-capacity rechargeable battery that enables a full 24 hours of continuous play, the HF410B Headphones are ideal for reliable, long-time use on the go. A lightweight design brings their weight down to 130 g, and optimal side pressure adds a comfortable fit for hours of listening.
These headphones inherit the inside folding design with swivel mechanism that distinguishes the HF Series, allowing them to fit compactly inside a bag for easy carrying. With the built-in Voice Assistant Activation function, listeners can enjoy hands-free operation right from their smartphones.
RP-NJ310B In-Ear Headphones: Easy to wear, symmetrical design for pure sound on the go
The 9-mm driver for acoustic insulation achieves clear sound and robust bass.
The XBS combines a port design that optimizes air flow and an acoustic tuning circuit to enhance low range reproduction for enjoying crisp, robust bass sound with reduced distortion.
Their double-hold shape makes them easy to wear, fitting firmly into the ears to resist falling off. Even with their wireless design, the lightweight, compact body provides a comfortable fit.
The NJ310B Headphones deliver a full six hours of continuous playback on a full charge. The Quick Charge function allows the user to charge the battery in 15 minutes for 70 minutes of playback. With the built-in Voice Assistant Activation function, listeners can enjoy hands-free operation right from their smartphones.
Product Highlights
RP-HF410B
- 24 hour, wireless playback: 24 hours of battery life; Bluetooth compatible
- Enhanced, robust bass: XBS with original acoustic structure and circuit design
- Slim design, deep tone colors: Deep tone colors coordinate well with "athleisure" style
Specifications
Model No.
RP-HF410B
Driver Unit (mm)
30 mm
Magnet Type
Neodymium
Impedance (Ω)
-
Sensitivity (dB/mW)
-
Frequency Information
Frequency
-
Frequency Band
20 Hz – 20 kHz
Control/ Mic
● / ●
Playback Time with Battery
Approx. 24 hours
Charging Time (25°C/ 77°F)
Approx. 3 hours
Weight
Approx. 130 g
Supplied Accessory
USB charging cord: Approx. 0.5 m
Bluetooth® Wireless Technology
Version
4.1
Supported
A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Codec
SBC
Operating
Up to 10 m
RP-NJ310B
- Easy to wear,stays put: ERGOFIT PLUS - Double-hold shape for a perfectly balanced, symmetrical design
- Enhanced, robust bass: XBS with original acoustic structure and circuit Design
- Stylish design and deep tone colors: Deep tone colors coordinate well with "athleisure" style
Specifications
Model No.
RP-NJ310B
Driver Unit (mm)
9 mm
Magnet Type
Neodymium
Impedance (Ω)
-
Sensitivity (dB/mW)
-
Frequency Information
Frequency
-
Frequency Band
20 Hz – 20 kHz
Control/ Mic
● / ●
Playback Time with Battery
Approx. 6 hours
Charging Time (25°C/ 77°F)
Approx. 2 hours
Weight
Approx. 14 g
Supplied Accessory
USB charging cord: Approx. 0.1 m
Bluetooth® Wireless Technology
Version
4.2
Supported
A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Codec
SBC
Operating
Up to 10 m
・Specifications are subject to change without notice. All figures given here are approximate.
TRADEMARK NOTICE:
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. . Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:
Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress
Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonics-bluetooth-hf410bnj310b-headphones-embrace-latest-style-trends-300773421.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
