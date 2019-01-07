Panasonic's HTX90N/HTX20B Headphones: Iconic Design with Latest Audio Technology

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 01:45 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Retro Modern Style: Timeless chic appearance and classic colors for a multitude of fashion styles
- HTX90N features noise cancelling technology for the perfect listening experience
- HTX20B includes an ergonomic double-hold shape for a secure and stable feel
- Both models feature enhanced bass for a sharp and rich sound
Panasonic announced one new Bluetooth over-ear (HTX90N) and one new in-ear (HTX20B) headphones model, featuring a "retro modern" style, combining current fashion trends with vintage-inspired design elements. Refreshed last year for the first time in 11 years, these wireless headphones are a new addition to the HTX series.
RP-HTX90N: Enjoy continuous rich and dynamic sound, without the distractions
The HTX90N headphones are equipped with noise cancelling technology to block out a variety of everyday noise and provide users with the optimal listening environment. The sound-enhancing 40 mm drivers with neodymium magnets ensure the delivery of rich sound. Additionally, the acoustic bass control optimizes the motion of the driver to produce a sharp, dynamic bass sound. The bass enhancer also amplifies low end to increase the level of low-frequency sound with the touch of a button.
The HTX90 Headphones are ideal for reliable, long-time use on the go. The high-capacity rechargeable battery enables a full 24 hours of continuous wireless play (when noise cancelling is on).
With the built-in Voice Assistant Activation function, one can enjoy hands-free operation right from his or her smartphone. Available in matte black, vanilla white and indigo navy, the HTX90N will enhance any user's personal style.
RP-HTX20B: Accessorize your style with ergonomically designed over-ear headphones
The HTX20B are in-ear wireless headphones redesigned from the HTX series over-ear headphones. Equipped with a unique fabric cord, the design features a combination of chic materials to complement users' personal style and showcase their originality. Equipped with a 9-mm driver for clear sound and powerful, enhanced bass, the HTX20B Headphones also deliver a full 8 hours and 30 minutes of continuous playback on a full charge. Even if you need to charge in a hurry, the 15-minute Quick Charge function provides 80 minutes of playback.
The double-hold shape is ergonomically designed to securely fit in two places, the tragus and antitragus, for a stable feel. With the built-in Voice Assistant Activation function, one can enjoy hands-free operation right from his or her smartphone.
The HTX series continues to provide timeless value through a combination of chic materials and the latest audio technology.
Product Highlights - RP-HTX90N
- Retro modern style: Chic appearance that embodies timeless value and classic colors that coordinate with any fashion style
- An experience free from noise: Noise cancelling in most environments
- Powerful, enhanced bass: 40-mm driver unit and acoustic Bass Control bass enhancer
Specifications
Model No.
RP-HTX90N
Driver Unit (mm)
40 mm (1-9/16 in.)
Magnet Type
Neodymium
Impedance (Ω) (Power off, with cord)
35 Ω
Sensitivity (dB/mW) (Power off, with cord)
91 dB / mW
Frequency
Frequency Response (with cord)
8 Hz – 25 kHz
Frequency Band (with Bluetooth®)
20 Hz - 20 kHz
Control/ Mic
● / ●
Playback Time with Battery (NC ON, SBC)
Approx. 24 hours
Charging Time (25°C/ 77°F)
Approx. 4 hours
Weight (without cord)
Approx. 208 g (7.3 oz.)
Supplied Accessory
USB charging cord: Approx. 0.5 m (1.6 ft.),
Detachable cord: Approx. 1.2 m (3.9 ft.)
Cord
Cord Length (m)
1.2 m (3.9 ft.) detachable
MiniPlug (3.5 mm)
●
Plug
Gold
Bluetooth® Wireless Technology
Version
4.2
Supported Profiles
A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Codec
SBC
Operating Distance
Up to 10 m (33 ft.)
Active Noise Cancelling
●
Product Highlights - RP-HTX20B
- Retro modern style: Chic appearance that embodies timeless value and classic colors that coordinate with any fashion style
- Easy to wear, stays put: Ergonomic double-hold shape and perfectly balanced, symmetrical design
- Enhanced, robust bass: 9-mm driver unit and neodymium magnet
Model No.
RP-HTX20B
Driver Unit (mm)
9 mm
Magnet Type
Neodymium
Impedance (Ω)
-
Sensitivity (dB/mW)
-
Frequency
Frequency Response (with cord)
-
Frequency Band (with Bluetooth®)
20 Hz – 20 kHz
Control/ Mic
● / ●
Playback Time with Battery
Approx. 8.5 hours
Charging Time (25°C/ 77°F)
Approx. 2 hours
Weight (without cord)
Approx. 18 g
Supplied Accessory
USB charging cord: Approx. 0.1 m
Cord
Cord Length (m)
-
MiniPlug (3.5 mm)
-
Plug
-
Bluetooth®Wireless
Version
4.2
Supported Profiles
A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Codec
SBC
Operating Distance
Up to 10 m
Active Noise Cancelling
-
Specifications
- Specifications are subject to change without notice. All figures given here are approximate.
TRADEMARK NOTICE:
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. . Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:
Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress
Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonics-htx90nhtx20b-headphones-iconic-design-with-latest-audio-technology-300773076.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
