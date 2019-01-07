Wireless Technics Headphones to Invigorate the Music You Love

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics today unveiled two new wireless headphones, the EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B. Both models support LDAC/apt-X HD for wireless, high-res-equivalent*1 sound reproduction. Backed by high rigidity and high internal damping, the use of a 40-mm dynamic driver, consisting of Composite Performance Film (CPF) diaphragm and a precise air control structure, enables the new models to faithfully reproduce the delicate nuances of music and dynamic sound. The EAH-F70N features Technics's original wide-band hybrid active noise-cancelling to allow immersion in music under virtually any environment. Both the EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B bring a new style of outdoor Technics sound enjoyment to today's market.

A wireless music experience generating real-life sensations of energy and spatial expansion

40-mm dynamic driver with newly developed diaphragm

This diaphragm is consisted of newly developed CPF laminated with a plurality of special materials for high rigidity and high internal damping. The result is a powerful bass that seems to soar from the bottom depths and a spatial ambience that provide a concert hall-like listening experience.. To maximize the effects of these characteristics, the shape of the diaphragm was designed with the utmost attention to detail.

The special bullet-shaped dome has realized improved rigidity. The natural and linear high-frequency characteristics provide a smooth and lustrous sound. The rib edge shape has been optimized through simulation to attain high linearity across the entire input range, from weak to large input. All delicate nuances of music and realistic dynamics are faithfully reproduced.

A precise air control structure

Detailed simulation and fine tuning were repeated to achieve a precise air control structure that results in optimal air flow. The two carefully designed ports and original construction create an accurate air flow to bring out the wide-range frequency reproduction capability from the driver.

High-res-equivalent*sound quality even in wireless

The headphones support LDAC™, Qualcomm® and apt-X™ HD, and offer excellent response and high resolution even in a wireless configuration to reproduce accurate and faithful high-res-equivalent*1 sound.

*When connected via Bluetooth®, LDAC supports up to 96 kHz/24 bits and apt-X HD supports up to 48 kHz/24 bits (high-res reproduction when connected by cable).

Noise reduction in a wide range of scenes

Hybrid active noise cancelling – three modes (EAH-F70N only)

The hybrid noise cancelling system combines two different systems to realize high noise reducing performance. A three-level mode selector allows selection of the noise cancelling effect according to the usage situation.

The hybrid noise cancelling system uses two different systems: the feedforward system which uses a microphone mounted on the outside and the feedback system which uses a microphone located near the driver positioned close to the ear. In addition, the circuit was originally designed specifically to provide improved noise cancelling performance.

Smart & Seamless Operation

Wearing sensor (EAH-F70N only)

When the headphones are removed from the listener's head, music stops. When they are put back on the listener's head, music resumes for comfortable, seamless operation.

Ambient sound enhancer (EAH-F70N only)

This function lets the user listen to background sounds, such as announcements made on a train or in an airport by simply touching the outside of the housing, without removing the headphones from his or her head.

Voice assist activation

This function activates voice assistance, such as Siri in the iPhone. By speaking, you can make a phone call, select a music title to play* in linkage with a music streaming service or check the weather or route guidance.

* When using a music streaming service, it may be necessary to link the voice assistance to the account or subscribe to the flat-rate service.

Stylish design and comfortable fit

3D ball-joint mechanism

The ball-joint mechanism allows three-dimensional movement of the ear cuff to fit the ear at a comfortable angle. The ear pad is made of soft, low-resilient polyurethane foam.

High-grade materials

The outer parts are made of aluminum. The alumite treatment and spin finish bring out the high-grade ambience of the material. Every detail, down to the laser-engraved and colored Technics logo mark reflects the high-grade design.

Swivel & fold mechanism

The swivel and fold mechanism makes it easy to carry and store the headphones.

3D ear pads

The shape of the ear pads is ergonomically designed, and low-resilient polyurethane foam is used inside the pads to ensure a snug fit around the ears. The ear pads offer increased isolation and sound insulating performance as well as extra comfort.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. . Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.

