Legendary DJ Turntable: Electrify the crowds' passion with Technics


January 7, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Direct Drive SL-1200MK7 with outstanding stable rotation
- Brand new reverse play function
- Stylus Illuminator for improved visibility with high-brightness LED
Technics today unveiled the new SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive Turntable. The new model inherits the traditional design of the same series and maintains the same operating ease, reliability and unrivalled durability, while adding a coreless direct drive motor and other sound-enhancing technologies. It also features new DJ play functions, such as reverse playback. The SL-1200MK7 is launched as the first new standard DJ turntable in approximately nine years.
All you expect from Technics and more
Coreless direct drive motor achieves stable rotation and powerful torque
The new direct-drive system, which uses a slow-rotating motor to directly drive the platter, has various advantages including rotation accuracy, powerful torque, high reliability and eliminates the need for parts replacement and maintenance. Additionally with the development of the SL-1200MK7, the creation of a new coreless direct drive motor eliminates cogging, a rotation irregularity. This was achieved by removing the iron core from the stator. Furthermore, developers optimized the magnetic force of the rotor magnets and the gap between the coreless stator and rotor magnets, resulting in high torque performance on par with the SL-1200MK5. Boasting smooth rotation and powerful torque, this motor accurately and faithfully reproduces sound from the groove on an analogue record.
Reverse play function expands the breadth of DJ play styles
The new SL-1200MK7 platter allows the user to rotate in reverse when the speed selector button and "Start/Stop" button are pressed simultaneously, expanding the breadth of possibility for DJ play styles.
*To use the reverse play function, the switch on the main unit must be turned on.
* The phono cartridge used must support scratch play.
Starting torque/brake speed adjustment function
The SL-1200MK7 also employs the newest motor control technology refined through the development of Panasonic Blu-ray disc products. Utilizing a microcomputer, this advanced motor control technology ensures high performance in normal rotation and responds accurately to a wide range of DJ play styles, such as scratching.
The starting torque and brake speed can be adjusted individually to suit the user's preference.
Stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED
The stylus illuminator features a new push-type structure and employs a long-life bright white LED. The illumination area and intensity were carefully refined to provide improved visibility of the stylus tip compared to previous models, even in a dark environment.
Improved tracking performance and accuracy for high-quality sound reproduction
Highly sensitive tonearm accurately reads the signal stored in the record groove
The tonearm, which is responsible for accurately reading the signal by tracking the groove on the record, is a static-balanced universal S-shape tonearm, another signature Technics feature. The tonearm tube is made of lightweight, high-rigidity aluminium. The bearing section of the gimbal suspension construction tonearm consists of a machined housing and high-precision bearing to assure excellent tracking performance with minimum stylus jumping, even in harsh playing conditions such as scratching.
Two-layer structure platter with improved vibration damping performance
The platter on which the vinyl record is placed features a two-layer structure with deadening rubber on the entire back surface to eliminate unwanted resonance in the aluminium die-cast platter. The platter offers high rigidity and outstanding vibration-damping characteristics to prevent harmful vibration from being transmitted to the record and delivers clear sound.
High rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shut-out of all vibrations
The chassis, an essential part for reducing external vibrations, inherits the audio quality enhancement technology fostered through the development of high-end turntables. The aluminium die-cast chassis is rigidly integrated with a special material consisting of ABS mixed with glass fibre to achieve a two-layer construction. The combination of this special high-rigidity material and a metal chassis enhances the rigidity and vibration-damping performance, realizing a robust cabinet for beautiful sound reproduction.
The insulator is comprised of a spring and rubber to provide optimal frequency characteristics. This not only assures high sound quality and superb howling resistance, but also effectively shuts out external vibrations under high sound level conditions.
Detachable power/phono cable terminals prevents cable discontinuity
The power and phono cable terminals allow detachment of the cables and are gold-plated to minimize sound quality degradation. Because the terminals can be disconnected, cable maintenance is easier, and the user can rely on his or her own preferred phono cable for optimal personal enjoyment.
Pitch control function enables accurate and stable pitch adjustment
The rotation speed can be set to 33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm or 78 rpm.* The pitch control function allows fine adjustment of the rotation speed within ±8%/±16%. This function achieves accurate and stable pitch control thanks to full digital control with improved tracking performance and accuracy.
* To use the 78 rpm speed, the switch on the main unit must be turned on.
All Black Design
The SL-1200MK7 sports black buttons and a black tonearm while retaining the SL-1200 Series' button layout. With a striking matte texture, the new all-black design presents an attractive, refined appearance. The LED light can be set to illuminate in either red or blue, further enhancing the DJ play environment.
About the Technics 1200 Series
The SL-1200 was launched as a popular direct drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best-selling model with cumulative sales of 3.5 million units for the series. It was supported by powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability. It became greatly admired by both audio enthusiasts and DJs who helped to unleash the DJ culture in areas such as electronic dance music. The series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.
