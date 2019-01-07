Elevate your Vinyl with Technics' Latest Direct Drive Turntable

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Exceptional stable rotation due to a coreless direct drive motor

Multiple device connectivity enabled by a built-in Phono EQ

Effortless, simple design with functional aesthetics

Technics today unveiled the new SL-1500C Premium Class Direct Drive Turntable System. The SL-1500C inherits the brand's high-end sound quality concept and adds a host of original Technics technologies, such as a coreless direct drive motor and high-sensitivity tonearm. To simplify the playing of analogue records, the built-in phono EQ connects to a wide variety of devices. The SL-1500C also comes equipped with a high-quality Ortofon 2M Red phono cartridge. The SL-1500C is a complete turntable system designed for a wide range of users, including dedicated audio enthusiasts and vinyl record music lovers.

Sound quality technology at its best

Coreless direct drive motor achieves stable rotation

The high-quality sound realized by the exceptional S/N ratio and high rotation accuracy of the direct drive system uniquely employed in Technics turntable products has captivated the hearts of audiophiles throughout the world. The SL-1500C inherits the high-quality performance found in Technics' high-end turntable models. It uses a single-rotor, coreless direct drive motor in which the stator has no core and eliminates the rotation irregularity called cogging. In this motor, the magnetic force of the rotor magnets is improved to the highest possible level, and developers optimized the gap between the coreless stator and rotor magnets. This achieved high torque performance equalling that of the SL-1200MK5.

Furthermore, the motor control was optimized in accordance with the platter weight. As a result, the SL-1500C has realized high rotation accuracy and high performance, and eliminated the need for parts replacement and maintenance. The direct drive system is also long-lasting and highly reliable.

Built-in phono EQ enables connectivity with a variety of devices

The SL-1500C has a built-in phono equalizer amp compatible with MM cartridges so it can be connected to an audio product that does not have phono input terminals. The dedicated power supply for the phono equalizer is isolated from the power supply for the motor and control circuitry to reduce the effect of noise. Furthermore, the shield structure suppresses the effect of external noise. As a result, high-purity signal amplification is realized. Using the SL-1500C and the user's own audio equipment, he or she can enjoy music from a vinyl record in high sound quality.

Simple design with functional beauty

The SL-1500C sports a simple design while retaining the superb operating feel that is a Technics tradition. The attractive appearance ensures users will feel proud to play records for hours on end.

Accurate rotation and precise tracking for faithful sound reproduction

High accuracy motor control

In the direct drive system, the motor is connected directly to the platter so that the motor rotation speed becomes the rotation speed of the phono record. Therefore, it is extremely important to control the drive motor's rotation speed to ensure stability. The SL-1500C utilizes the latest motor control technology refined through the development of Blu-ray disc products. Furthermore, the FG coil pattern of the full-circumference detection FG system was improved in precision to achieve more detailed measurement of platter rotation speed.

Highly sensitive tonearm accurately reads the signal stored in the record groove

The tonearm, which is responsible for accurately reading the signal by tracking the groove on the phono record, is a static-balance universal S-shape tonearm, another Technics tradition. This is achieved by the tonearm tube construction from lightweight, high-rigidity aluminium. The bearing section of the gimbal suspension construction tonearm also consists of a machined housing and high-precision bearing to provide high initial motion sensitivity.

Two-layer structure platter with improved vibration damping performance

The platter features a two-layer structure with deadening rubber on the entire back surface to eliminate unwanted resonance in the aluminium die-cast platter. The platter offers high rigidity and outstanding vibration-damping characteristics to prevent harmful vibration from being transmitted to the record and therefore delivers clear sound.

High rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shut-out of all vibrations

The chassis, an essential part for reducing external vibrations, inherits the audio quality enhancement technology fostered through the development of high-end turntables. The aluminium die-cast chassis is rigidly integrated with a special material consisting of ABS mixed with glass fiber to achieve a two-layer construction. The combination of this special high-rigidity material and a metal chassis resulted in a robust cabinet for beautiful sound reproduction.

The insulator is comprised of a spring and rubber to provide optimal frequency characteristics. This not only assures high sound quality and superb howling resistance but also effectively shuts out external vibrations under high sound level conditions.

Superb operability for enhanced record playing enjoyment

Phono cartridge (Ortofon 2M Red) included

The supplied universal head shell is mounted with an Ortofon 2M RED cartridge. Users can therefore play a record immediately after purchasing the SL-1500C. The tonearm height can also be easily adjusted within a range of 6mm to enable the use of various other phono cartridges. Using the auxiliary weight that comes with the product, a cartridge weighing 14.3 to 25.1g (including the supplied head shell) can be used.

Auto-lift minimises wear on records and stylus

When the tonearm reaches the end of the record, the auto-lift automatically raises the tonearm. This prevents unnecessary wear on both valuable vinyl records and stylus, thus extending their longevity.

* This function can be turned off

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. . Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-your-vinyl-with-technics-latest-direct-drive-turntable-300773471.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America