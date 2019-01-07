Energize music from multiple sources with the Grand Class Network / Super Audio CD Player: SL-G700

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Technics today unveiled the new SL-G700 Network / Super Audio CD Player. The SL-G700 is a multi-digital player that covers most of the digital audio media available today, from traditional CD/SACD to the latest high-res and popular streaming services, and plays them all back in the highest possible quality.

Grand Class, High-quality Sound Design

High-speed silent hybrid power supply

The SL-G700 is equipped with a dedicated power supply unit for analogue audio output, resulting in high-fidelity sound reproduction. Its non-feedback power supply suppresses switching frequency fluctuation. Combined with the original power supply circuit, this dedicated power supply unit provides stable power with low noise. The discrete circuit structure does not use any general-purpose ICs but a discrete layout, and meticulous tuning provides power optimized for analogue circuits, thus realizing a high S/N ratio and superb reproduction, the hallmark of Technics sound.

Premium high-grade D/A converter and dual mono construction D/A circuit

For analogue audio output, the D/A circuit is one of the most important circuit blocks since it recreates the original analogue waveform from a digital source, such as a CD. For the D/A converters, Asahi Kasei Microdevices' top-of-the-line DAC AK4497, with their high S/N ratio and low distortion, are isolated for the left and right channels. The power supply for the D/A converters is separated into five sections according to the application, and supplied individually. The power supply for the clock employs an original battery driven circuit system to achieve high-accuracy D/A conversion. The dual mono construction and symmetrical layout eliminate mutual interference between left and right channels, taking the reproduction of sound imaging and sound space recorded in the source to a higher dimension.

Discrete AMP Module

For analogue audio output, the filter circuit located after the D/A conversion determines the quality of the sound. Instead of incorporating an operation amp IC, the SL-G700's filter circuit incorporates an amp module of original discrete construction. The use of low-noise transistors and thin-film resistors suppresses the noise generated inside the circuits. Detailed fine tuning, such as the increase of operating current, has improved the response, S/N ratio and distortion rate. As result, the SL-G700 provides highly linear and faithful sound reproduction which recognizes even the smallest recorded nuances recorded.

Battery Driven Clock Generator

In the processing of digital audio signals, the quality of the clock affects the sound quality to a large extent. The best power supply for delicate circuitry such as the clock block in the DAC and the audio system clock circuit is one entirely isolated from any noise or fluctuations in the main supply. This technology creates ultra-low-noise digital audio interfaces including D/A convertors. Additionally, the audio system clock is supplied from an Ultra-Low Jitter Clock Generator. A low-noise power supply and a high-quality clock circuit realize a sound with highest transparency.

Digital Noise Isolation Architecture

For the USB input terminals, the amplifier includes power conditioners using non-magnetic carbon film resistors with strong protection against magnetic distortion and using capacitors of high-quality ruby mica, known for low dielectric loss, high voltage resistance and temperature stability.

In addition, high sound replication is pursued by various noise countermeasures, such as the installation of a low ESR film capacitor to the LAN terminal power supply and isolation by a pulse transformer in the digital output signal.

Optimally activated circuit system

The optimally activated circuit system allows the operation of various digital modules to be stopped – such as those used for display, analogue and digital interfaces – to minimize the noise generated when music is playing.

High-quality headphone output

The SL-G700 is equipped with a dedicated D/A circuit for headphones, which is independent from that for analogue output. This circuitry incorporates Technics's original sound processing LSI, the JENO Engine (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimization). This separation of the analogue output from the headphone output eliminates interference between the two circuits. As a result, both outputs provide maximum performance.

Furthermore, the SL-G700 is equipped with an operation optimization system that automatically turns on the JENO Engine when a pair of headphones is connected, which eliminates potential adverse effects of the analogue output on the sound quality when headphones are not connected.

What's more, the Class AA system headphone amp uses separate amp circuits for the audio signal voltage amplification and current amplification. The high-grade operation amp amplifies voltage, and the separate operation amp with high power supply capacity amplifies current. This enables high-precision conversion of the high-resolution PWM signal output from the JENO Engine to an analogue signal. Achieving ideal drive of headphones with a wide range of load impedance, it delivers low-distortion sound across a broad frequency range.

Covers most of the digital audio media available today

MQA playback

The SL-G700 is equipped with an MQA decoder. When the MQA decoder is turned on, MQA files and MQA-CD are fully decoded for playback.

SACD/CD mode

The SL-G700 is equipped with a dedicated SACD/CD playback mode. In this mode, all power supplies except those to the circuit blocks necessary for SACD/CD playback are shut off, thus improving the quality of sound from the disc media.

DSD native playback

The SL-G700 performs the D/A conversion process for the DSD signal in the SACD recording format without converting it to a PCM signal, thus delivering the full potential of the DSD signal.

High-res remaster

Digital signal processing capable of expanding the bandwidth and bit depth can convert 44.1-kHz/16-bit music data recorded on CDs and lossy compression audio sources such as MP3 to high-res signals of up to 192 kHz/32 bits. When used together with the latest audio devices, music sounds richer with enhanced quality.

Supports a wide variety of music sources and high connectivity

The SL-G700 supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay with its high wireless connectivity. It is also compatible with streaming services, such as Spotify, TIDAL, and Internet Radio, and functions such as Google Chromecast and Google Assistant.*

*A Google Voice-activated Speaker must be included in the same network.

High-quality Technics design

Four-section configuration

The SL-G700 uses a four-section construction with partitions installed between the circuit blocks according to the signal level handled and circuit type.

This eliminates interference between circuit blocks, thus achieving clear sound quality. This construction also positively impacts chassis rigidity which in turn, suppresses the vibration of electrical parts and minimizes any deterioration in sound quality.

High rigidity drive mechanism

The CD drive mechanism features a triple chassis structure to ensure accurate reading and to prevent the vibration from transmitting unwanted noise. Moreover, the SL-G700 has a stable, aluminum die-cast disc tray with a high-vibration-damping, quiet structure to ensure high-accuracy disc playback.

