SRAX to Present at CES 2019 Digital Money Forum on January 8th

|January 7, 2019 01:50 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announce Chief Operating Officer Kristoffer Nelson will participate in "The Future is Decentralized" panel at CES 2019 Digital Money Forum on January 8th at 3:15 pm at the Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302.
Nelson will discuss "BIGtoken | Your Value: Past, Present and Future." BIGtoken, a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, is a platform for people to own, verify and sell their data. The BIG platform supports third-party applications and creates a data ecosystem and economy. To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.com/download.
Nelson notes, "Data is expected to grow exponentially from almost 20 zettabytes in 2016 to over 180 zettabytes in 2025, according to IDC. The data explosion is leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution and personal data rights are emerging. BIGtoken provides the principles of data rights: choice, compensation and transparency."
About SRAX
Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.
About BIGtoken
BIGtoken, built by SRAX (SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, [email protected]
