Electro-Sensors, Inc. Introduces John Forslev as Inside Sales Manager

|
January 7, 2019
MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems for over 50 years, is proud to announce the hire of John Forslev to the position of Inside Sales Manager. With this role, Forslev will manage and oversee all Inside Sales functions including the direct management of the Inside Sales and Order Entry staff.
"As we progressed through several qualified candidates, John's extensive experience quickly put him on the top of the list for our Inside Sales Manager," said Dan Saniti, Electro-Sensors Vice President of Sales. "His background and experiences within the electronics industry will be a great fit with our existing sales team and Electro-Sensors' hazard monitoring sensors and systems. As for his qualifications for the position itself, John's previous sales and management experience demonstrate that he is indeed well prepared for this new role. John will play a crucial part in Electro-Sensors' efforts to expand to new markets, while continuing our 50-year tradition of providing industry leading customer service and long-lasting solutions for our customers."
Forslev's sales and management experience can be traced back to his time at Arrow Electronics where he was a Product Manager for top suppliers like Intel and Motorola. He then went on to become the Distribution Sales Manager with High Technology Sales. Over the course of his nine-year period there he managed and increased the sales of several suppliers through his distribution channels. From there he moved to Avnet Electronics Marketing as a Business Development Manager creating key customer programs while managing a $34 million dollar budget. Most recently, John worked as a Regional Distribution Sales Manager for Molex, supporting the second largest distribution market in the United States where he drove revenue growth of over 10% to $25 million.
"I look forward to joining the team at Electro-Sensors as the Inside Sales Manager. This position will be a great opportunity to utilize my sales and management experience to grow sales. The company has a long and proven history of providing quality solutions through innovative, reliable, and industry-leading products and I'm excited to be a part of this team. I'm ready to focus on Electro-Sensors' goal of expanding our customer base by concentrating on new and emerging markets for us," stated Forslev.
This position is effective immediately and Forslev will work out of the company's headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
About Electro-Sensors
Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
