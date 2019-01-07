Upgrade to Digital Water: Zero Mass Water Deploys New Sensor to Monitor and Optimize Your Drinking Water

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 02:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How do we fully digitize and perfect the drinking water experience? Zero Mass Water new sensor lets you know the quality of your water with confidence. Today at CES 2019, Zero Mass Water announced a new addition to its SOURCE sensor suite, called SOURCE Informed (SI), that brings real-time water-quality knowledge and automated optimization features to its SOURCE Hydropanels.
Announced last year, Zero Mass Water's solar-powered SOURCE Hydropanels create drinking water directly from air and sunlight – no electrical input, pipes, or public utility infrastructure required – with unprecedented efficiency and across a wide range of humidity levels. Today's announcement extends Zero Mass Water's world-class combination of technologies, advancing the availability of perfect water and enabling the ability to know your water is perfect in real-time.
The result of nearly two years of in-house development, the new SI sensor is designed to work in combination with SOURCE's built-in ozonation and mineralization systems. Real-time readings allow SOURCE's integrated systems to automatically optimize water quality and communicate with the SOURCE smartphone app.
Zero Mass Water's focus is on providing off-grid, independent access to perfect drinking water for every person in every place. The SI sensor extends the company's commitment to ensuring SOURCE Hydropanels continually raise the bar to meet that vision.
"We set out to eliminate water stress and to perfect drinking water. We created SOURCE Hydropanels so anyone on earth can create their own water," said Zero Mass Water CEO Dr. Cody Friesen. "But that is only the beginning of truly optimizing drinking water. With SI, we've now digitized the water experience, giving all users direct knowledge of the water they consume. It's another world-first."
Zero Mass Water will begin shipping SOURCE Hydropanels with the SOURCE Informed sensor in early 2019. Zero Mass Water's SOURCE Hydropanels were honored with a 2018 CES Innovation Award in the Smart Home Category. Find us at CES 2019 at the Zero Mass Water booth in Central Plaza outside LVCC Central Hall (Booth #CP-5) or at Pepcom Digital Experience.
Features of the SOURCE Informed Sensor
Zero Mass Water's new sensor is the latest addition to the integrated SOURCE sensor suite. The new sensor gauges important traits of the water delivered by SOURCE Hydropanels, including:
Sterilization: SI monitors and ensures optimized water quality, allowing users to see details on their SOURCE smartphone app. SI manages water treatment using ozone, the most effective method for sterilizing water. Ozone's sterilization attributes are superior to that of the chlorine used in municipal systems, and it leaves no residual chemicals in the water. Ozonation helps keep the water captured by SOURCE perfectly clean and safe to drink over time.
Total dissolved solids (TDS): SI also reports and informs the degree of mineralization of the water. Calcium and magnesium are added to SOURCE water to provide the perfect levels of electrolytes for your hydration – as well as the perfect taste.
Here's how that adds up: SOURCE Informed automatically monitors your water quality, predicts and optimizes the taste of your water based on mineral levels, and maintains the safety of your stored water supply. Daily reports are sent straight to the SOURCE app on your smartphone, so you always know exactly what you're drinking with SOURCE.
The Zero Mass Water Mission: Perfect Drinking Water Everywhere
Zero Mass Water's vision is to perfect water for every person in every place. The company's first product -- the SOURCE Hydropanel -- enables the world's only off-grid water production from nearly every corner of the planet.
With this next technological evolution, Zero Mass Water enables another first: Complete transparency into your water history, quality, and taste. Zero Mass Water wants to empower everyone to have high- quality water for themselves, their loved ones, and their community.
Combined, SOURCE Hydropanels and SOURCE Informed change the human relationship to drinking water. Zero Mass Water is putting the power of water creation – and deep knowledge of that water -- into the hands of every SOURCE user worldwide.
About Zero Mass Water
Zero Mass Water's mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. SOURCE is a Hydropanel that creates drinking water simply from sunlight and air - made possible by the combination of thermodynamics, materials science and controls technology. Zero Mass Water puts the power of safe, high-quality water production into the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world. Zero Mass Water is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
For more information, go to zeromasswater.com or follow Zero Mass Water on Twitter @zeromasswater.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgrade-to-digital-water-zero-mass-water-deploys-new-sensor-to-monitor-and-optimize-your-drinking-water-300774041.html
SOURCE Zero Mass Water
