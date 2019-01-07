Hisense Redefines Premium TV Market with Exclusive ULED-powered 2019 Product Lineup at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense®, a leading television and appliance manufacturer and UEFA EURO 2020™ partner, today revealed its 2019 product lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting Android TV™ and Roku TV™ sets that expand Hisense's portfolio of groundbreaking products. The forthcoming series of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs will empower consumers to See the Incredible as Hisense delivers premium viewing experiences that outperform industry expectations.

Hisense is the fastest growing TV brand of the top 6 brands in the U.S., according to recent data released by NPD Group. The company looks to advance that increased demand with a 2019 product lineup that is the culmination of years of technological advancements. Expansion of Hisense global research and development centers, including in the United States, and refinements to North American manufacturing have created an ecosystem for ensuring premium quality at all stages from design to distribution.

The recently released Hisense Dual Color Laser TV (L10E) impressed followers of the ultra-premium TV market with a red and blue laser light source that combine to unlock a Wide Color Gamut with an expanded and more accurate palette. Building on that award-winning pedigree and the evolution of Hisense's exclusive ULED technology, Hisense has announced a collection of televisions that will defy expectations in 2019.

"Laser TV has proven to be the ultimate way to watch TV at home, and that has inspired us to push even harder across our full range of products debuting this year," said David Gold, deputy general manager and vice president of sales at Hisense USA Corporation. "We've reshaped the luxury TV market with Laser TV, and our 2019 products with ULED will reshape every other TV category with stunning picture quality and incredible design that's premium inside and out."

The Ultimate Premiere

Leading the pack of powerful ULED TVs is the Hisense U9F, a Quantum Dot TV with an awe-inspiring picture quality experience that tops 2,200 nits of superior brightness, has more than 1,000 local dimming zones to deliver better contrast and features Dolby Vision® to add dramatic detail with HDR-compatible content. Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, incorporating a Hi-View™ chip set and a series of AI-based picture quality algorithms, further enhance the viewing experience with automatic recognition of how to improve color, contrast, motion and brightness. The impeccable bezel-less design and attention to detail cement the Hisense U9F as the TV that defines incredible.

Viewers will also be awestruck by the Hisense H9F, a 4K ULED TV with more than 1,000 nits of brightness, Quantum Dot and Wide Color Gamut for breathtaking colors reflective of real-world imagery and superior dbx-tv® studio sound. The H9F will be among the astonishing Hisense TVs that set a new standard for Android TV ensuring that fans of the apps, games, movies and TV shows available in Google Play explore the best entertainment on an incredible display.

ULED's Influence Grows

The Hisense H8F series represents a new pinnacle for what can be achieved in its product class. A spellbinding display doubles the brightness achieved in previous iterations and, for the first time in the series' history, benefits from ULED enhancements to reach new heights of picture quality. Support for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa™ improves voice interaction and positions the television as the epicenter of the smart home able to control everything from compatible lights to thermostats, appliances, smart locks and more.

The Hisense Roku TV 4K UHD R8 series is the first TV to combine picture-boosting ULED advancements with the intuitive viewing experience of Roku TV. Dolby Vision HDR that transforms your viewing experience with ultra-vivid picture quality. Full Array Local Dimming, Wide Color Gamut and 700 nits brightness will make every pixel more beautiful than ever before. Dolby Atmos® immersive audio adds a new dimension of breathtaking sound clarity, detail and depth. Cord-cutters and cable or satellite subscribers will have an abundance of viewing choices through the Roku OS with 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available through thousands of free and paid channels. Free content is easy to find with The Roku Channel, which offers cult classics, live and linear news, sports and entertainment, and more - all without a subscription required. Featured Free, which provides users with direct links to free in-season episodes from top network shows and full past-season catch-ups, adds to the many content sources offered by the R8.

Pricing and Availability

Hisense will showcase its 2019 TV models – including the Roku OS-enabled R6 and R7 models; the Android TV-powered H5 and H65; and a host of smart home appliances and breakthroughs in display technology – January 8-11, 2019, at CES booth #10039 in Central Hall.

The Hisense U9F will launch June 2019 at a suggested MSRP of $3,499.99 (75").

The Hisense H9F will launch May 2019 at $699 (55") and up to $999.99 (65").

The Hisense H8F will launch May 2019 at $399.99 (50") and up to $749.99 (65").

The Hisense Roku TV R8 will launch later in 2019 at $599.99 (55") and $749.99 (65").

The Hisense H65 will launch later in 2019 for $349.99 (50") and up to $1,199.99 (75").

The Hisense H5 will launch in May at $169.99 (32") and up to $249.99 (40").

The Hisense Roku TV R7 is available now for $699.99 (65").

The Hisense Roku TV R6 is available now for $799.99 (65").

