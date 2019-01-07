Karma Automotive Brings "Value-Forward" Business Plan To CES

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive will use a well-funded business strategy, a robust product plan that spans into the next decade, innovative partnerships and other core initiatives to build long-term value for the luxury electric vehicle brand, according to CEO Dr. Lance Zhou who outlined his vision to key news media at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.
"Karma will continue to deliver distinct luxury electric vehicle experiences through innovative design, technology and personalization," Zhou said. "We will remain true to our unique luxury segment defined by exclusive design and craftsmanship, instinctive and integrated high technology, an owner experience with unrivaled treatment, and customization that allows every Karma vehicle to be truly special."
"CHASE Strategy"
As part of the "Value-Forward" business plan, Zhou's "CHASE" strategy will acquire and develop key technologies important to connectivity, highest performance, artificial intelligence, shared mobility and platforms, and electrification. His goal is to solidify and grow Karma's place in a unique luxury electric vehicle niche first in the U.S. before expanding to other international markets. The roadmap also encourages collaboration with the right business partners to help accelerate technology and product development.
"We are hungry for the right partners and collaborators to help accelerate technology and product development," Zhou said. "Our personalized luxury electric vehicle niche offers an excellent test-bed to prove emerging innovation. One example is BlackBerry QNX. It dominates the car market, but Karma was the first to test and integrate QNX technology to provide secure over-the-air updates."
Revero and Aliso Limited Edition
Both the Karma Revero and very limited Aliso Edition are rolling, high-tech expressions of collectible art. Revero is the world's most exclusive grand touring luxury EV and is as visually dynamic as it is exhilarating to drive. A next-generation Revero is being readied for debut at Auto Shanghai 2019 and will land in dealer showrooms during the second half of this year while other luxury electric vehicles have made their way into Karma's future product pipeline.
The Aliso Edition is a new and very limited offering that expresses the elegance and fluid lines of its Revero, inspired by the uniquely diverse State of California. Only 15 Aliso Editions will be produced, all individually numbered with unique interior and exterior badging, special exterior paint, interior leather-trim colors, and custom carbon fiber wheels.
Karma Customization
Aliso's "Limited Edition" moniker represents Karma's first level of customization, where Design collaborates with Marketing and Sales to customize a limited run of specially-created vehicles for our customers. Additional levels of automotive personalization will soon be added allowing owners to work directly with Karma designers to co-create a vehicle based on their individual taste. Karma's customization team will go one step further and provide unlimited support for clients seeking guided personal and lifestyle design for everything from residential and commercial architecture, business branding, or event look and feel.
"Discerning customers now seek to make their clothes, their homes, and their vehicles one-of-a-kind luxury statements," Zhou said. "That's why customization – especially guided customization – is an important element of our Karma brand, and why we are laser-focused on elevating all we do in the areas of luxury, technology, personalization and treatment to a California-inspired art form."
Karma Mobility Experiences Division
Karma's new Mobility Experiences Division is testing the viability of a series of offerings focused on providing personalized and special mobility experiences. Karma will use a small fleet of Reveros and a platform developed by San Francisco-based Ridecell that provides the technology needed to run a standalone or luxury carsharing operation.
Initial product offerings will target luxury hotels by offering a Revero to drive during a guest's stay, convenient and instant test drives outside of a dealer environment, mobility experiences at special upscale events and individual loans to key influencers.
"Our business and product plan is driven in part by collaborating with partners like Ridecell whose expertise help us accelerate product development, differentiation, and customer experiences that are both personal and special," Zhou said. "Karma's Mobility Experiences Division is geared toward providing high-tech luxury mobility solutions for customers seeking the kinds of special treatment to match their discerning lifestyle."
Karma Treatment
Karma's VVIP California Experience illustrates Zhou's belief that ownership needs to be personal and special and becoming part of the brand and connecting with the people that stand behind it. New Karma Revero owners who have taken delivery of their vehicle within the last year are invited to take part in a three-day curated program designed to express the brand's gratitude for being part of its journey. Visiting owners will stay at one of Orange County's top luxury hotels and will visit Karma's Southern California facilities and meet with staff members who will provide rich insight into how our vehicles are designed and created.
"Our future is strong and well-funded," Zhou said. "We have the right people in place to achieve our goals, a solid product plan that spans the next decade, a state-of-the-art assembly plant in Southern California, and relationships with the right partners who can help us accelerate technology and product development.
"We are the only automaker designing, engineering, assembling and marketing vehicles in Southern California," he added. "We employ nearly 1,000 people at our headquarters in Irvine and innovation and customization center – what others would call an assembly plant – in Moreno Valley. We have 15 dealers and a factory-owned store operating in key markets across the U.S. and Canada."
Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero
Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.
Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.
