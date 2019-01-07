Innovid Recibe Financiamiento de 30 Millones de USD de Goldman Sachs

|By Business Wire
Innovid, la plataforma de publicidad de video líder del mundo, anunció hoy que ha obtenido 30 millones de USD en financiamiento antes de una oferta pública inicial del grupo Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs. Innovid usará el capital adicional para promover la innovación y el liderazgo en el mercado de la tecnología de publicidad de televisión conectada (connected TV, CTV), así como para extender su presencia global.
“Innovid continúa sobrepasando los límites de lo que es posible en la publicidad de video en todas las pantallas, especialmente en CTV”, expresó Zvika Netter, director ejecutivo y cofundador de Innovid. “Nuestra plataforma tecnológica está propiciando el uso de nuevos modelos de publicidad, que incluyen anuncios interactivos y direccionables, que marcan el comienzo de una nueva era de personalización y de relevancia para los usuarios de CTV. Con este financiamiento, Innovid avanzará, aún más, en su plataforma integral de CTV, lo que permitirá crear un flujo de trabajo más eficiente, resolver los desafíos de medición de la industria y extender su presencia global para satisfacer las necesidades cambiantes de su base internacional de clientes de marcas, medios y agencias creativas, y editores”.
Actualmente Innovid crea, entrega y mide anuncios de video para las marcas más importantes del mundo, como L’Oreal, Toyota, Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Campbell’s y muchas otras más. Con la rápida adopción de CTV por los consumidores, Innovid trabaja codo a codo con los principales clientes de editoriales, que incluyen a Hulu, a Roku y a Fox, entre otros, a fin de reinventar la experiencia de publicidad para el consumidor. En asociación con sus clientes de editoriales, Innovid lideró la creación de dos productos innovadores para la industria: anuncios interactivos basados en elecciones del consumidor y campañas de TV por Internet en vivo.
Innovid fue la primera empresa en lanzar al mercado la tecnología de anuncios de CTV hace cinco años, y, actualmente, llega a más de 75 millones de hogares y trabajos a través del mayor espacio de dispositivos conectados y de emisión directa, que incluye integraciones con Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV y otros. Al consolidar, aún más, su liderazgo en impulsar el mercado de CTV, Innovid recientemente lanzó OTT COMPOSER, la herramienta de autoría de autoservicio de calidad superior para crear y publicar experiencias para anuncios de televisión conectada. Resuelve un problema grave del actual panorama fragmentado de CTV al permitir que los anunciantes incrementen su creatividad y dinamismo. Innovid fue también la primera empresa en la industria en recibir la acreditación del Consejo de calificación de medios (Media Rating Council, MRC) por cumplir los estándares de la industria para la medición de publicidad de video en un entorno CTV.
“Como pionera de CTV con socios de suministro de inventario establecidos, Innovid está bien posicionada para capturar el masivo cambio secular en el consumo de CTV”, afirmó Hillel Moerman, director del grupo Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs. “Innovid posee software y tecnología de publicidad de video diferentes, y la dimensión y el alcance necesarios para lograr el éxito, con acceso a un importante suministro que se extiende más allá de CTV e incluye plataformas como Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snap y otras”.
El financiamiento llega tras un exitoso año 2018 en el que Innovid fue nombrada la “Compañía de más rápido crecimiento en Norteamérica” de la lista 2018 Technology 500™ de Deloitte, y reconocida por Gartner como una compañía para ver en AdTech. Además del financiamiento, Holger Staude, del grupo Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs, se unirá al directorio de Innovid junto a los inversores anteriores de SEQUOIA, Newspring y Genesis.
Para obtener más información, visite www.innovid.com.
Acerca de Innovid
Innovid es la principal plataforma de publicidad de video del mundo, y proporciona más video que cualquier otra compañía en plataformas móviles, de escritorio, televisión conectada, dispositivos de emisión directa y medios sociales. Innovid se asocia con marcas, agencias y editores para suministrar nuevos modelos de publicidad que aumentan la participación y el tiempo dedicado de maneras que también proporcionan más valor a los usuarios. Nuestra plataforma de video permite la personalización de la entrega creativa y fluida entre pantallas, y la medición holística para impulsar experiencias de video de próxima generación y aumentar los ingresos. Innovid tiene oficina en Nueva York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Ángeles, Londres, Tel Aviv, Sídney y Singapur. Para obtener más información, visite www.innovid.com.
Acerca de Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs
Private Capital Investing (PCI) es la plataforma de inversión de Goldman Sachs dedicada a proporcionar capital júnior a empresas de mercado medio y de crecimiento en toda Norteamérica. PCI invierte entre 20 millones de USD y 150 millones de USD por transacción en forma de acciones comunes, preferentes y estructuradas.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005961/es/
