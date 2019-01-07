Yale Locks Now Compatible with Ring’s Professionally Monitored Home Security System, Ring Alarm

|By Business Wire
Yale today at CES 2019 announced a partnership with home security company Ring, which will allow customers to connect all Yale Real Living Locks with Z-Wave, including the Yale Assure Lock line, to Ring’s professionally monitored home security system, Ring Alarm. Yale’s sister company August is working with Ring to bring the same offering to its Smart Lock Pro line. Given Yale, August, and Ring’s shared commitment to protecting homes and reducing crime in neighborhoods, it made perfect sense for the companies to enhance their respective products with this partnership and ultimately provide customers with an expansive home security system.
By integrating all Yale Real Living Locks (equipped with a Yale Z-Wave Plus Smart Module) and August Smart Lock Pro locks with Ring Alarm, customers will be able to disarm their Ring Alarm security system by unlocking their lock. Alternatively, customers will have the ability to have their Ring Alarm system armed by locking their Yale (and soon, August) lock.
“With so many varying products within the smart home, it’s absolutely critical that they speak to one another to provide consumers with a simplified and cohesive experience,” said Jason Williams, President of Yale’s Residential Group. “Through this integration with Ring, Yale and August customers will be able to benefit from a fully connected access system where our smart locks will be in sync with the other products keeping their home safe and secure.”
Connecting Yale Real Living Locks with Z-Wave and August Smart Lock Pro locks to Ring Alarm will enable customers to manage, monitor, and control access to their homes through one central, secure mobile app. The process of locking and unlocking your door, monitoring who’s at your door and disarming your security system has never been easier to manage. The Ring app will also allow users to check the lock’s battery and view recent activity. Whether you’re a working parent who wants to make sure your kids get home safely after school, a young professional who needs to let the dog walker in, or a vacation rental manager in charge of multiple properties and guests, Yale and August’s collaborations with Ring Alarm will greatly simplify your life where the front door is concerned. Yale and August will continue to expand their integrations with Ring to offer more comprehensive access control in the future.
“We’re excited to partner with Yale and August to offer this integration to our customers so they can build a home security system that’s right for their needs,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. “We only consider integrations that will enhance the customer’s overall home security, and the integration with Yale Z-Wave and August provides just that.
All Yale Real Living Locks with Z-Wave are now compatible with Ring Alarm, including the Assure Lock SL (YRD256), Assure Lock Touchscreen (YRD226), Assure Lock Keypad with Z-Wave Plus and more. For more information, visit YaleHome.com. August Smart Lock Pro locks will be compatible with Ring Alarm in early 2019.
About Yale
Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure their favorite belongings since 1840. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighborhoods saw an over 50 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11% of homes in the communities. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.
About August Home, Inc.
At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.
