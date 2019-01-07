Discover How Canon Is Helping Spark Innovation And Empower The Future At CES® 2019

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation: A word with roots dating back to the 15th century1 it is heavy with meaning. Weaved throughout conversations in the consumer technology world, the definition is simple: "the introduction of something new."1 At CES® 2019 in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #16206) Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will take visitors through a four-step journey of how it is helping empower a variety of businesses and expanding itself into unexpected markets. Helping to

Empower Your Vision

Empower Your Imagination

Empower Your Possibilities

Empower Your Connections

Each step is a behind-the-scenes look into the inner workings of Canon and how the Company has and can help creative innovators shape their vision. Featured companies such as Brizi, EA, photo booth experiential company Xangle, stop-motion animation company Dragonframe and a global leader in veterinary imaging SOUND®, will show how they integrate or leverage Canon solutions into their business to help empower their vision.

Additionally, the Company will show a range of new products in the booth such as the Rayo S1 mini projector2, Canon VIXIA HF W11 waterproof camcorder and Canon VIXIA G50 camcorder as well as its impressive, existing solutions within the Canon booth.

"Behind every new creation lies a creator; an innovator who has the strength and confidence to drive their idea forward whether on their own or with strategic alliances and technology," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "From sensors, software development kits, cameras, lenses, printers and more, innovation is at the core of Canon – we are at the forefront to assist the next generation of creative technological minds to make their stamp on the world."

Helping Empower Your Vision

Get "close up" with the Canon EOS R camera. Visitors to the booth can stand in front of a camera rig that will take close up images of their eyes. Once an image is selected, it will be displayed on a larger-than-life screen with the eyes of all the other guests who have taken a photo. This will create a real-time mosaic of eye-color of the attendees to the Canon booth at CES.

Take a photo among popular landmark, the Grand Canyon with Brizi, the creators of BriziCam, who use Canon cameras and software for their interactive, application controlled, photo taking experience.

Create a game-ready avatar right on the tradeshow floor with EA in a matter of minutes, using a portable scanning rig outfitted with Canon cameras and software.

Paint with light thanks to Xangle in a multi-camera photo booth activation to create bullet-time works of art that attendees will receive via email containing a short video of their created images as a souvenir.

Experience stop-motion animation in real-time. Dragonframe, the masterminds behind such films as "Isle of Dogs" and Disney's "Frankenweenie" will showcase stop-motion animation technology with a professional animator, Anthony Scott , and an actual puppet used in the movie "The Little Prince" providing attendees a look behind the curtain into the world of movie magic.

, and an actual puppet used in the movie "The Little Prince" providing attendees a look behind the curtain into the world of movie magic. SOUND® a global leader in veterinary diagnostic imaging, has developed a software application specifically designed for veterinary workflows. Utilizing Canon Digital Radiography Detectors and Canon's medical SDK, Sound will demonstrate how they are able to provide a virtually seamless, robust, veterinary specific digital radiography system.

Helping Empower Your Imagination

Interested in new products? Canon has five products launching at this year's show:

Rayo S1 mini projector, a pocket-size projector weighing approximately half a pound and featuring 4GB of internal storage and can project an image up to 84 inches.

Canon VIXIA G50 camcorder, the first VIXIA G-series camcorder to feature 4K recording. It also includes a genuine wide-angle Canon 20x (29.3-601mm) optical zoom lens.

recording. It also includes a genuine wide-angle Canon 20x (29.3-601mm) optical zoom lens. Canon VIXIA HF 11 and HF 10 camcorders, both are waterproof (up to 16.4 ft. / 5m ), shockproof, and dustproof, and are capable of functioning at up to 14 degrees F /-10 degrees C.

), shockproof, and dustproof, and are capable of functioning at up to 14 degrees F /-10 degrees C. Canon PIXMA TS702 printer, a compact connected inkjet printer with high-volume printing capabilities for both home and office/business-to-business usage.

Helping Empower Your Possibilities

PowerShot, Rebel, EOS, PIXMA, MegaTank, CarePAK, Live Learning – are all synonymous with Canon. Attendees can help empower their possibilities and engage with the core products, services and resources, such as the #LearnwithCanon counter, that have helped shape Canon into a digital imaging leader, showcasing the Company's technologies, optics, sensors and processors.

Helping Empower Your Connections

Excellent manufacturing, software, and customer service are essential to a successful business. Canon has invested in all these areas to help ensure the best imaging solutions and support are available to our customers. CES attendees can experience how Canon services are now enabling the growth of other collaborators. In addition, attendees can learn how these collaborators are leveraging Canon design, manufacturing, development and customer support as services to grow their business in new ways.

Eureka Park

To further expand its focus on innovation, Canon will also have a presence at Eureka Park (Booth #50653); a CES sister conference focused on startups. OCCO, Dandelion Air, Snap 36, Cloud Spotter and Ortery can exhibit how Canon's SDK connects their companies. Canon continues to show their support for the developer community with the launch of a new website, DeveloperCommunity.usa.canon.com. This robust, multi-tiered membership program, can help empower the vision of like-minded developers by providing access to Canon's technology and support resources. The site is currently scheduled to offer exclusive access to discounted developer products such as the Canon PowerShot SX70 HS Developer Version camera which won't officially be available anywhere else until March and features the new Wi-Fi based Web API, Canon calls "Camera Control API." For more information, visit DeveloperCommunity.usa.canon.com. The Company will also host a panel discussion, "A New Era of Collaboration; Powered by Canon" on Thursday, January 10 at 1:00pm in Eureka Park with panelists from EA, Brizi and Tome Software, moderated by co-founder of ID8 Innovation Mara Lewis.

Please visit Canon at the 2019 CES Show at Booth #16206 in the Central Hall and follow Canon throughout the show on Instagram at @CanonUSA and Twitter at @CanonUSAimaging. Use #CanonCES to join the conversation and visit our website at www.usa.canon.com.

