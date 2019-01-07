A New Era of Collaboration Powered by Canon Propels the Company Toward a Fresh Approach to Innovation

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 03:26 PM EST
MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A true innovator always looks to develop new ways to break the mold, which is why Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will demonstrate how its technology can help empower a variety of different businesses to communicate their visions at CES® 2019 (Booth #16206). In an effort to authenticate Canon's connections with like-minded innovators, joining Canon at the show will be returning visionary and remote camera platform Brizi, along with new additions like video game company EA, photo-booth experiential company Xangle, stop-motion animation company Dragonframe and veterinary-imaging solutions company Sound to help show how Canon is immersing itself into unforeseen markets and helping to reinvent its approach to innovation.
"Canon is helping empower future entrepreneurs by forming strategic alliances, and at CES, we plan to demonstrate best-in-class hardware and software solutions with the potential to change the trajectory of the digital imaging industry," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As an imaging leader, it is important to not only create technology, but to work with forward-thinking visionaries to help businesses grow and thrive for years to come."
Featured companies will each demonstrate in their own unique way how Canon solutions – a combination of Canon EOS Digital Cameras and Software Developer Kits (SDK) – can help today's innovators unlock their creative potential. Attendees will learn how to capture engaging group photos, paint with light, and create sports avatars and experiential moments to achieve their visions.
Helping Empower Iconic Memories
In 2016, Brizi, creators of BriziCam, uncovered a void in the marketplace – a challenge in capturing group photos of loved ones at iconic places. With the help of professional-grade Canon cameras and lenses, enabled with the Canon SDK, Brizi has helped reinvent the group-photo experience. BriziCam empowers its users to control nearby cameras and capture group memories at iconic sports, entertainment venues and cultural landmarks.
Brizi plans to bring this experience to the Canon booth at CES, offering show attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves within the Grand Canyon, capturing a stunning "Brizi moment" from a striking aerial vantage point.
"We originally approached Canon as we were looking for a deeper software integration and camera selection to power our equipment." said Anna Hu, CEO of Brizi. "Throughout this collaboration, Canon has become one of our top imaging equipment sources. We've gone on to work closely together with the intention that both companies can help bring BriziCam to iconic locations virtually anywhere, leveraging Canon's brand equity, network, and imaging expertise."
Helping Empower EA Gaming Technology
Elevating its video-game technology to the next level, EA will demonstrate in the Canon booth how they generate 3D scans of people's heads, providing consumers a similar experience to what they would expect from EA in their favorite sports video games. Booth visitors will be amazed how Canon cameras, in combination with EA software and technology, can deliver realistic avatars for today's hottest games.
EA will create on screen 3D head scans of CES attendees in a matter of a few minutes using a portable scanning rig outfitted with 10 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV cameras and Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras as well as EA software.
Helping Empower Experiential Photo Art
Eric Paré, founder of Xangle, is known by his social media followers for his expressive "light-painting" art. His combination of a camera rig and servers consist of 24 to 120 Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras and SDK functionality to create these bullet-time, artistic video renderings of light and motion. His work has been performed at events such as Coachella, TEDx and SXSW.
The multi-camera software that he built with his team is primarily aimed at pushing the limits of his unique artwork, but for the last two years, he has been very active at training dozens of teams around the world with this technology. As of today, thousands of cameras are driven by Xangle to capture frozen moments and CES attendees will have the opportunity to experience the same moments.
Helping Empower Animation
What do the stop-motion films "Isle of Dogs", "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Shaun the Sheep" have in common? They were all captured with Dragonframe's software and Canon EOS cameras. Dragonframe is the leading stop-motion animation system in the world and through Canon's technology and SDK functionality, the Company has made the Canon EOS series the most popular choice for professional stop-motion work. More than 15,000 Dragonframe software users employ Canon EOS cameras to shoot high-quality, stop motion animation.
Fueling fanatics at the Canon booth at CES, Dragonframe will demonstrate its stop-motion animation technology with animator Anthony Scott and an actual puppet used in the movie "The Little Prince."
Helping Empower Veterinary Imaging
Radiography is the most commonly used diagnostic imaging in both human and veterinary medicine. Sound, a global leader in veterinary diagnostic imaging, has developed a software application specifically designed for veterinary specific workflows. Empowered by Canon Digital Radiography Detectors and medical SDK, Sound is able to provide a seamless, robust, veterinary-specific digital radiography system that will be showcased at the Canon booth at CES.
To further drive the conversation about collaborations and open innovation with startups and other corporations, Canon will also have a presence at Eureka Park; a CES-sister conference focused on startups. OCCO, Dandelion Air, Snap 36, Cloud Spotter and Ortery will exhibit how Canon's SDK help connect their companies together. Canon will also host a panel discussion, "A New Era of Collaboration, Powered by Canon" on Thursday, January 10 at 1:00pm in Eureka Park with panelists from EA, Brizi and Tome Software and moderated by co-founder of ID8 Innovation Mara Lewis.
Please visit Canon at the 2019 CES Show at Booth #16206 in the Central Hall and #50653 in Eureka Park and follow Canon throughout the show on Instagram at @CanonUSA and Twitter at @CanonUSAimaging. Use #CanonCES to join the conversation and visit our website at www.usa.canon.com.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.
©2018 Canon U.S.A., Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-collaboration-powered-by-canon-propels-the-company-toward-a-fresh-approach-to-innovation-300774140.html
SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170