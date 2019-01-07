World Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Report 2018-2023 with Qualitative Analysis of AI Use Cases and Applications by Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 03:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market by Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market report also evaluates many other AI companies, technologies, and solutions. The report covers AI solutions in all major industry verticals including agriculture, automotive, commercial real estate, education, electronics, finance, government, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, oil & gas, and more. The report includes qualitative analysis of AI use cases and applications by industry as well as forecasts for 2018 through 2023.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is very confusing to the average enterprise or industrial manager. Corporations and government entities care very little about AI technologies as compared to real-world solutions solved by AI software and platforms. As part of its AI research business practice, the publisher sponsored a recent project to identify twenty-five of the top AI companies for 2018 within the Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market.
In addition to innovation and solving real-world problems, one of the most important criterion is diversity of AI solutions, which the top 25 AI companies represent.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Select Findings
1.4 Target Audience
1.5 Companies in the Report
2 Overview
2.1 Purpose Driven Artificial Intelligence
2.1.1 Today's Silo Approach to AI Solutions
2.1.2 Tomorrow's General Purpose AI
2.2 AI Solution Market Factors
2.2.1 AI Market Drivers and Impact
2.2.2 AI Market Constraints
2.2.3 AI Market Opportunities
2.2.4 AI Market Outlook and Predictions
3 Technology Integration for AI Solutions
3.1 Technologies for Solution Driven Outcomes
3.2 AI Tools and Approaches
3.3 Emotion AI
3.3.1 Facial Detection APIs
3.3.2 Text Recognition APIs
3.3.3 Speech Recognition APIs
3.4 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics
3.5 Data Science and Predictive Analytics
3.6 Edge Computing and 5G Network
3.7 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning
4 Artificial Intelligence Solution Analysis
4.1 AI Market Landscape
4.1.1 AI Software and Platform
4.1.2 AI Component and Chipsets
4.1.3 AI Service and Deployment
4.2 AI Application Delivery Platform
4.3 AIaaS and MLaaS
4.4 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment
4.5 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains
4.6 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework
4.7 Value Chain Analysis
4.7.1 Artificial Intelligence Companies
4.7.2 IoT Companies and Suppliers
4.7.3 Data Analytics Providers
4.7.4 Connectivity Infrastructure Providers
4.7.5 Components and Chipsets Manufacturers
4.7.6 Software Developers and Data Scientists
4.7.7 End Users
4.8 Industry Vertical and Application
4.9 AI Use Case Analysis
4.10 Competitive Landscape Analysis
5 Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Analysis and Forecasts
5.1 Global AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023
5.1.1 AI in Industry Verticals
5.1.2 Total Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2018 to 2023
5.2 AI Market by Industry Vertical
5.2.1 AI Market by Medical and Healthcare Application
5.2.2 AI Market by Manufacturing Application
5.2.3 AI Market by Consumer Electronics Application
5.2.4 AI Market by Automotive and Transportation Application
5.2.5 AI Market by Retail and Apparel Application
5.2.6 AI Market by Marketing Application
5.2.7 AI Market by FinTech Application
5.2.8 AI Market by Building and Construction Application
5.2.9 AI Market by Agriculture Application
5.2.10 AI Market by Security and Surveillance Application
5.2.11 AI Market by Government and Military Application
5.2.12 AI Market by Human Resource Application
5.2.13 AI Market by Legal Industry Application
5.2.14 AI Market by Telecommunication and IT Application
5.2.15 AI Market by Oil, Gas and Mining Application
5.2.16 AI Market by Logistics Application
5.2.17 AI Market by Education Application
5.2.18 AI Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector
5.3 Regional AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023
5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Market by Region
5.3.2 North America AI Market 2018 - 2023
5.3.3 Europe AI Market 2018 - 2023
5.3.4 APAC AI Market 2018 - 2023
5.3.5 MEA AI Market 2018 - 2023
5.3.6 Latin America AI Market 2018 - 2023
5.3.7 AI Market by Top Ten Country
6 AI Solution Providers
6.1 NVIDIA Corporation
6.2 IBM Corporation
6.3 Intel Corporation
6.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
6.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.6 Google Inc.
6.7 Baidu Inc.
6.8 Qualcomm Incorporated
6.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.10 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.11 H2O.ai
6.12 Juniper Networks, Inc.
6.13 Nokia Corporation
6.14 ARM Limited
6.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
6.16 Oracle Corporation
6.17 SAP
6.18 Siemens AG
6.19 Apple Inc.
6.20 General Electric (GE)
6.21 ABB Ltd.
6.22 LG Electronics
6.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.24 Whirlpool Corporation
6.25 AB Electrolux
6.26 Wind River Systems Inc.
6.27 Cumulocity GmBH
6.28 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
6.29 SparkCognition Inc.
6.30 KUKA AG
6.31 Rethink Robotics
6.32 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
6.33 Panasonic Corporation
6.34 Haier Group Corporation
6.35 Miele
6.36 Next IT Corporation
6.37 Nuance Communications Inc.
6.38 InteliWISE
6.39 Facebook Inc.
6.40 Salesforce
6.41 Amazon Inc.
6.42 SK Telecom
6.43 motion.ai
6.44 Buddy
6.45 AOL Inc.
6.46 Tesla Inc.
6.47 Inbenta Technologies Inc.
6.48 Cisco Systems
6.49 MAANA
6.50 Veros Systems Inc.
6.51 PointGrab Ltd.
6.52 Tellmeplus
6.53 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
6.54 Leap Motion Inc.
6.55 Atmel Corporation
6.56 Texas Instruments Inc.
6.57 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.
6.58 XILINX Inc.
6.59 Omron Adept Technology
6.60 Gemalto N.V.
6.61 Micron Technology
6.62 SAS Institute Inc.
6.63 AIBrian Inc.
6.64 QlikTech International AB
6.65 MicroStrategy Incorporated
6.66 Brighterion Inc.
6.67 IPsoft Inc.
6.68 24/7.ai Inc.
6.69 General Vision Inc.
6.70 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited
6.71 Graphcore
6.72 CloudMinds
6.73 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.74 Tend.ai
6.75 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
6.76 iRobot Corp.
6.77 Lockheed Martin
6.78 Spacex
7 Twenty Five of the Top AI Companies
7.1 Gamaya
7.2 Kreditech
7.3 Woobo.io
7.4 Neurala
7.5 Spatial
7.6 OccamzRazor
7.7 Textio
7.8 AppZen
7.9 NewtonX
7.10 Umbo Computer Vision
7.11 DeepScale
7.12 Crediwatch
7.13 Haptik
7.14 Directly
7.15 Anodot
7.16 CarePredict
7.17 Wade & Wendy
7.18 Signal Media
7.19 Onfido
7.20 Petuum
7.21 Specif.io
7.22 Active.Ai
7.23 Yanu
7.24 vPhrase
7.25 Imagen Technologies
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
8.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
8.3 Automotive Companies
8.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
8.5 Communication Service Providers
8.6 Computing Companies
8.7 Data Analytics Providers
8.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
8.9 Networking Equipment Providers
8.10 Networking Security Providers
8.11 Semiconductor Companies
8.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
8.13 Software Providers
8.14 Smart City System Integrators
8.15 Automation System Providers
8.16 Social Media Companies
8.17 Workplace Solution Providers
8.18 Large Businesses and SMBs
