STEER Introduces Self-Parking Technology to Las Vegas

January 7, 2019
Set against the backdrop of CES 2019, the largest technology trade show in Vegas, STEER is taking its Level-4, highly autonomous and cyber-secure parking solution to Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin.
Located just twenty minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Summerlin is a planned vibrant, walkable urban core, within the award-winning 22,500-acre master planned community of Summerlin® developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation. Embodying The Howard Hughes Corporation commitment to forward-thinking development and innovation, Downtown Summerlin is an ideal location at which to introduce STEER to the Las Vegas region.
STEER and The Howard Hughes Corporation are already collaborating in Maryland, turning the Merriweather District into the first ever high-density, mixed-use neighborhood to adopt STEER. “At Howard Hughes, we believe growing boldly means embracing new trends in community living,” stated Greg Fitchitt, President, Columbia, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “Using a technology like STEER’s is the perfect blend to allow us to design high quality community living around enjoyable experiences while off-loading the daily hassles, like finding a parking spot, to modern technology.”
In Vegas, consumers will see through a microcosm of real-life scenarios how a STEER enabled car interacts with other cars, pedestrians, obstacles, and more while parking and summoning completely autonomously. Opening up the technology to Howard Hughes residents and retail customers highlights the corporation’s willingness to adapt and incorporate modern technology to attract savvy consumers with cutting-edge amenities at their locations.
“Time is the most precious commodity. Anything that saves time or creates more of it for desirable activities is of the utmost value to consumers today. With our automation technology we aim to do exactly that in a profound way,” stated Anuja Sonalker, CEO of STEER. “It will take time before autonomous vehicles are mainstream but autonomous parking has the potential to make a dent much sooner thanks to the bold vision and support of companies like The Howard Hughes Corporation. As more and more sites embrace STEER’s autonomous parking the consumer’s value proposition will exhibit network effects.”
STEER Key Differentiators:
- First Level-4, highly-autonomous parking solution with a growing network of service points
- Transforms everyday cars into driverless vehicles that self-park in designated lots
- First to market a full plug + play native autonomous control platform
- STEER system is built with fail-safety and will not override existing systems
About STEER
STEER builds products that will massively enable autonomous features in mainstream vehicles, galvanize smart transportation and stop automotive cyber threats now and in the future. The first application from STEER is a fully automated driverless parking technology for cars that allows users to enjoy their experiences without having to worry about parking their cars. Combined with a growing network of service points, the technology activates an ecosystem of users and infrastructures that benefit from space and time efficiency, reduced costs, enhanced experiences and even new revenue. The network ecosystem also offers deep insights and analytics that can further refine consumer experience. STEER is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
Learn more and see the technology in action at www.STEER-Tech.com.
About The Howard Hughes Corporation
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: The Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.
About Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas
Constructed and completed in 16 months, Downtown Summerlin opened October 2014 as the nation’s largest retail development to open since the recession. The development is located in the heart of the acclaimed 22,500-acre Summerlin master planned community in Las Vegas at the base of the renowned natural landmark the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Considered one of the premier regional mixed-use development sites in the U.S., Downtown Summerlin serves the entire valley and welcomes approximately one million visitors per month. The 106-acre, 1.4 million square foot mixed-use development features over 115 stores and restaurants in an integrated open-air environment with entertainment, dining, shopping, a marketplace and a nine-story, Class A office building – ONE Summerlin.
