Atlantic Therapeutics beschafft nach erfolgreicher FDA-Zulassung des Therapiegeräts INNOVO® zur Behandlung von Inkontinenz Mittel in Höhe von 28 Mio. Euro

January 7, 2019
Atlantic Therapeutics, das Medizintechnikunternehmen für die Entwicklung kleidungsbasierter Produkte zur Stärkung des Beckenbodens und zur Nervenstimulation, gab am 07.01.19 bekannt, dass es Mittel in Höhe von 28 Millionen Euro im Rahmen einer jetzt abgeschlossenen Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde zur Fortsetzung seines schnellen Wachstumskurses beschafft hat.
Nachdem Atlantic Therapeutics kürzlich die FDA-Zulassung für das Therapiegerät INNOVO® erhalten hat, ermöglicht es diese jüngste Finanzierungsrunde, den Markteintritt in die USA zu realisieren, den Absatz in anderen Regionen zu beschleunigen, das bestehende Produktportfolio weiterzuentwickeln und in den Bereich neuer klinischer Anwendungen zu expandieren.
Die Series B-Finanzierungsrunde von Atlantic Therapeutics wurde von LSP, einer der größten europäischen Investmentgesellschaften im Gesundheitsbereich, geführt. Die Investitionen stammten aus deren LSP Health Economics Fund 2. Mit im Boot waren außerdem Andera Partners mit Investitionen aus deren Fonds BioDiscovery 5 sowie Atlantic Bridge Ventures mit Investitionen aus dem China-Ireland Growth Technology Fund. Darüber hinaus stockten auch Seroba Life Sciences und Earlybird Venture Capital, die bereits bisher aktiven Investoren des Unternehmens, ihre Beteiligungen auf.
„INNOVO® hat bereits die Lebensqualität von vielen tausend Menschen in Europa gesteigert“, so Steve Atkinson, CEO von Atlantic Therapeutics. „Wir sind sehr froh, unsere Serie-B-Finanzierung mit diesen renommierten Investoren abgeschlossen zu haben, und wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit, die das Wachstum von Atlantic Therapeutics beschleunigen und den Wert des Unternehmens steigern wird.“
„INNOVO® von Atlantic Therapeutics bietet eine sichere, klinisch erprobte Erstlinientherapie, die die Möglichkeiten zur Behandlung von Stressinkontinenz erweitert und die Lebensqualität deutlich verbessern kann“, so Anne Portwich, Partner bei LSP.
„Gerne bieten wir unsere finanzielle, klinische und kommerzielle Unterstützung an, um diesem spannenden Unternehmen bei seinem weiteren weltweiten Wachstum behilflich zu sein.“
ENDE
Über Atlantic Therapeutics
Atlantic Therapeutics entwickelt Medizinprodukte für medizinische Fachkräfte und Verbraucher, zugehörige Software, Apps und damit zusammenhängende Gesundheitstechnologien zur Behandlung verschiedener Arten von Inkontinenz, sexuellen Gesundheitsstörungen und anderen damit in Verbindung stehenden Beschwerden durch Stärkung der Muskeln und modulierenden Nerven des Beckenbodens. INNOVO® von Atlantic Therapeutics ist ein spezielles, extern angewendetes, patentiertes Gerät mit CE-Zertifizierung für eine sichere, klinisch wirksame und komfortable Therapie zur Behandlung von reversiblen klinischen Zuständen wie der Beckenbodenschwäche im eigenen häuslichen Umfeld. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.restorethefloor.com
Über LSP
LSP ist eine unabhängige europäische Investmentgesellschaft, die Finanzierungen für private und öffentliche Unternehmen im Bereich der Biowissenschaften und des Gesundheitswesens bereitstellt. Die Mission von LSP ist es, Investoren und Entwicklungsunternehmen miteinander in Kontakt zu bringen, wobei das Hauptaugenmerk auf bisher ungedecktem medizinischem Bedarf liegt. Seit Ende der 80er Jahre hat das LSP-Team in über 120 innovative Unternehmen investiert, von denen viele in der Life-Sciences-Branche eine weltweit führende Position erreicht haben. Mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von über 2 Milliarden Euro und Niederlassungen in Amsterdam, München und Boston ist LSP der führende europäische Life-Science-Investor. Der LSP Health Economics Fund 2 investiert in innovative Produkte mit dem Potenzial, die Qualität der Gesundheitsversorgung zu steigern und gleichzeitig die Behandlungskosten zu senken. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.lspvc.com.
Über Andera Partners
Andera Partners (vormals Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners) ist ein führender Investor für Minderheitsbeteiligungen an privaten Unternehmen. Die Verwaltungsgesellschaft beschäftigt 56 Mitarbeiter und verwaltet mehr als 2 Milliarden Euro. Das 12-köpfige Life Sciences-Team verfügt über umfassende Erfahrungen sowohl in der Life Science-Branche als auch in den Bereichen Private Equity und Wagniskapital. Das Team hat über seine BioDiscovery Fonds mehr als 800 Millionen Euro beschafft und investiert derzeit aus dem Fonds BioDiscovery 5, der ein Volumen von 345 Millionen Euro aufweist. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.anderapartners.com
Über Atlantic Bridge Ventures
Atlantic Bridge ist eine weltweit operierende Wachstumskapitalgesellschaft, die in Technologieunternehmen in Europa, den USA und China investiert. Die Gesellschaft verfügt über Niederlassungen in London, Dublin, München, Palo Alto, Peking und Hongkong. Atlantic Bridge nutzt seine umfassende operative Erfahrung und seine unübertroffene Vernetzung, um Technologieunternehmen in der Wachstumsphase auf dem Weg zur weltweiten Marktführerschaft zu unterstützen. Der China Ireland Growth Technology Fund konzentriert sich auf Investitionen in wachstumsstarke irische Technologieunternehmen, die bestrebt sind, den chinesischen Markt zu erschließen. Er wird von Atlantic Bridge und WestSummit Capital in Partnerschaft mit dem Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) und der chinesischen CIC Capital Corporation (CIC Capital) gemeinsam verwaltet. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.abven.com .
Über Seroba Life Sciences
Seroba Life Sciences ist ein Wagniskapitalunternehmen für den Life-Sciences-Bereich. Im Mittelpunkt stehen Investitionen in bahnbrechende Gesundheitstechnologien mit dem weltweiten Potenzial, die Lebensqualität zu steigern und gesundheitliche Verbesserungen zu bewirken. Seroba mit Hauptsitz in Irland arbeitet gemeinsam mit verschiedenen europaweit und weltweit führenden Unternehmen an der Entwicklung innovativer Medizinprodukte, Diagnostika und Arzneimittel. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.seroba-lifesciences.com
Über Earlybird Venture Capital
Earlybird ist eine Wagniskapitalgesellschaft, die sich auf europäische Technologieunternehmen konzentriert, welche sowohl im Bereich der Gesundheitstechnologien als auch im allgemeinen Technologiebereich tätig sind. Earlybird wurde 1997 gegründet und investiert in alle Wachstums- und Entwicklungsphasen eines Unternehmens. Die Gesellschaft bietet seinen Portfoliounternehmen neben finanziellen Ressourcen auch strategische und unternehmerische Unterstützung an. Dazu zählt unter anderem der Zugang zu einem internationalen Netzwerk und zu internationalen Kapitalmärkten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.earlybird.com
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
