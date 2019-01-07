United States Bluetooth Speaker Market Report 2018-2023: Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 04:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bluetooth Speaker Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US Bluetooth speaker market is expected to generate revenues of more than $3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2023. The report provides market share both in terms of revenue and unit shipment values.
US Bluetooth Speaker Market - Overview
The increasing growth of the music industry and the introduction of various streaming services such as Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify is contributing to the revenues in the US Bluetooth speaker market. The rising adoption of subscription music services by end-users is augmenting the growth of the US market.
The growing investment in the development of Bluetooth technology that helps vendors includes additional features such as low power mode, HD data streaming, and improvement in the range will boost the demand for these wireless speakers in the US market. The introduction of industry grade connectivity solutions, mesh networking technology, and rapid advancements are some of the primary factors attributing to the growth of US market.
The growing preference of connected and smart devices led to the evolution of the market in the US. The leading vendors are leveraging technologies to launch innovative products that offer features such as waterproof and rugged devices to gain a larger US market share over the next few years. Additionally, the introduction of speakers with better integration with smartphones, innovative models, and sleek designs to give luxurious appeal will help in the development of the US Bluetooth speaker market.
The recovery of the economy and increasing purchasing power will contribute to the increase in purchase and usage of electronic gadgets in the US market. The market is also witnessing a trend of using the devices in increasing number of connected homes and growing number of dual-income households in the US.
US Bluetooth Speaker Market - Dynamics
The rapid advancements in battery technology are propelling the development of the US Bluetooth speaker market. The integration of lithium-ion batteries will improve the performance of these speakers in the US market. The increasing R&D for alternative electrode materials to improve the cost, performance, and energy density of lithium-ion batteries will boost the adoption of this technology in the US market.
The introduction of speakers that can run continuously up to 16 to 24 hours in a single charge will revolutionize the US market during the forecast period. The launch of gold nanowire batteries that are made up of gold nanowires in a gel electrolyte and tend to hold the original composition after multiple charge cycles will create new opportunities for top manufacturers operating in the US market. The increase in battery capacity is the primary focus of top vendors operating in the US Bluetooth speaker market. For instance, Sony SRS-XB40 Extra Bass portable wireless speaker can offer battery backup for up to 24 hours.
Key Vendor Analysis
The US Bluetooth speaker market is moderately concentrated, and the top players occupy more than 60% of the total market share. The increasing focus on continual innovations and upgrades will help companies sustain the intense competition in the US market. The rising infiltration of low-quality products from China will lead to occasional spurts of competition in the US market. The increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition in the US market during the forecast period. The players are also expanding their businesses and distributing networks to fast-developing states to gain a larger market share.
The major vendors in the US market are:
- Bose
- HARMAN International
- Beats
- Sony
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Price Range
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Portability
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type
4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Bluetooth Technologies
7.2.1 By Radio
7.2.2 By Topology
7.2.3 By Solution
7.3 Working Mechanism of a Bluetooth Speaker
7.4 MacroEconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.4.1 Economic Development
7.4.2 Increase in Per Capita GDP
7.4.3 Dual-income Households
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Increased Purchase of Bluetooth Speakers as Gifts
8.1.2 Growing Online Music Streaming
8.1.3 Advancements in Battery Technology
8.1.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Increasing Labor Costs
8.2.2 Growing Threat from Smart Speakers
8.2.3 Technological Issues
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Growing Product Innovations
8.3.2 Increased Investment in IoT by Vendors
8.3.3 Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 Retailers
9.2.5 End-user
10 Introduction to Smart Home
10.1 Overview
10.2 IoT Specialized Networks
10.2.1 Bluetooth
10.2.2 ZigBee
10.2.3 Z-Wave
10.2.4 Thread
10.2.5 Wi-Fi
10.2.6 Cellular
10.3 Opportunities in Connected Living Market
10.4 Smart Device Ownership
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Bluetooth Speaker market in US
11.1.1 Historical Data 2014-2016
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12 Market by Product Type
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Traditional Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
12.3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
12.4 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
13 Market by Price Range
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2.1 Low-end Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
13.2.2 Mid-range Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
13.2.3 Premium Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
14 Market by Portability
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.1 Fixed Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
14.2.2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
15 Market by End-Users
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.2.1 Residential Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
15.2.2 Commercial Bluetooth Speaker Market in US
16 Market by Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
16.3 Distribution through Retail Stores
16.4 Distribution through Online Websites
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Vendor Ranking
18 Key Company Profiles
18.1 Bose
18.2 HARMAN International (Samsung)
18.3 BEATS Electronics (Apple)
18.4 Sony
19 Other Prominent Vendors
19.1 Altec Lansing
19.2 Anker Innovations
19.3 AOMAIS
19.4 Axess Products
19.5 Bang & Olufsen
19.6 Braven
19.7 Creative Technology
19.8 DOSS
19.9 D&M Holdings (Denon)
19.10 Edifier
19.11 Forcovr (Shenzhen Guowei Security)
19.12 iClever
19.13 ION Audio
19.14 JAM Audio
19.15 JONTER
19.16 KitSound by Kondor
19.17 Klipsch Group
19.18 Koninklijke Philips
19.19 Lenovo
19.20 LG Electronics
19.21 Logitech
19.22 Monster Cable Products
19.23 Mpow
19.24 Onkyo & Pioneer
19.25 Panasonic
19.26 Photive
19.27 Plantronics
19.28 Rock Space (RENQING TECHNOLOGY)
19.29 Samsung Electronics
19.30 SHARKK
19.31 Sharp
19.32 Skullcandy
19.33 SoundBot
19.34 Supersonic
19.35 The House of Marley
19.36 Tribit audio
19.37 VicTsing
19.38 Yamaha
19.39 Zebronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wbl88/united_states?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-bluetooth-speaker-market-report-2018-2023-increasing-influence-of-internet-in-shaping-end-users-purchasing-behavior-300773832.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170