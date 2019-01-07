Commsignia Launches C-V2X On-Board Units for the US Transportation and Automotive Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 04:00 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following an announcement in 2018, Commsignia started commercial production of their next generation ITS-OB4-C C-V2X aftermarket on-board unit (OBU), which is a result of global research and development efforts Commsignia invested in as a leading supplier on the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) segment. Based on the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, the ITS-OB4-C OBU includes a software development kit (SDK) designed to enable automotive suppliers and manufacturers to pilot and validate new cooperative use cases. As an aftermarket solution, it is designed to enable municipalities, fleet operators and mobility service providers to increase safety and efficiency on the road utilizing C-V2X direct communications with a secure single box solution.
"The new onboard unit represents a future-proof approach in the rollout of V2X, giving our customers more freedom to apply the desired communication technology around a selected application," said Laszlo Virag, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Commsignia.
V2X communication systems are designed to allow vehicles to share sensor information among each other and the smart city infrastructure in real-time, increasing and assuring the 360° awareness on the road to implement various safety and efficiency use-cases both for smart and self-driving vehicles. C-V2X is a global solution for V2X communication and is designed to be globally compatible with 5G, as well as complement other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras, radar and Light Detection and Radar (LIDAR). C-V2X direct communication mode is designed to offer vehicles low latency communications for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Roadside Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription, by operating on designated and harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum.
The ITS-OB4-C builds on top of the successful OmniAir Certified ITS-OB4 platform, and features a top-quality, automotive-grade V2X software stack and application platform launched in the preceding products. The platform also features a powerful application processor, which is supported by an end-to-end security environment protecting V2X communication, data processing and storage with a Hardware Security Module (HSM) making it an ideal choice for truck platooning, V2X advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) applications and shared perception for self-driving cars.
Earlier this year, Commsignia introduced the ITS-OB4-C alongside its ITS-RS4-C roadside unit (RSU), which is also based on the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. Available as stand-alone products, or with dedicated short-range communication (DSRC/ITS-G5) configurations, the new ITS-RS4-C and ITS-OB4-C platforms are currently available.
"It's been a pleasure working with Commsignia to have our Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution featured into their new ITS-OB4-C product," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As a superior technology, C-V2X meets the existing and evolving requirements for road safety and transportation efficiency. Qualcomm Technologies believes C-V2X is a valuable and a necessary building block in how 5G can further support connected and autonomous vehicles."
The OBU comes pre-installed with Commsignia V2X Network and Security Stack, Cooperative Fusion Middleware and Applications allowing various V2V and V2I use cases to work out of the box while granting customers and integrators an option to develop and deploy custom applications with the SDK that comes with the OBU Development Kit.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
SOURCE Commsignia
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170