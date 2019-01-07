FLIR lança câmera térmica de segunda geração para carros autônomos e novo dispositivo portátil térmico para manutenção automotiva

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 04:04 PM EST
A FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunciou hoje dois modelos de câmeras de imagem térmica voltadas ao setor automotivo: o Automotive Development Kit (ADK™) de próxima geração com visão térmica para o desenvolvimento de carros autônomos e a FLIR TG275, uma câmera térmica portátil de diagnóstico para mecânicos profissionais e entusiastas.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006019/pt/
FLIR’s second generation all-weather thermal-vision automotive development kit (ADK) augments other autonomous vehicle sensors and offers the redundancy needed to improve safety. (Photo: Business Wire)
Além disso, a FLIR revelou um veículo autônomo de teste aprimorado que demonstra como as câmeras térmicas aumentam a segurança de sistemas avançados de assistência ao condutor (advanced driver-assistance systems, ADAS) e suprem lacunas de desempenho dos veículos autônomos (autonomous vehicles, AV) do futuro. As novas câmeras e o veículo autônomo de teste térmico da FLIR serão demonstrados nesta semana durante a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 no Salão Sul 3 do Las Vegas Convention Center, estande 31166.
FLIR ADK de próxima geração
O ADK de última geração com visão térmica, que conta com núcleo de câmera térmica FLIR Boson® de alta resolução, foi desenvolvido para ajudar montadoras, fornecedores automotivos de Nível 1 e inovadores do setor automotivo a aumentarem a segurança de ADAS e veículos autônomos. Aliado a algoritmos com aprendizagem de máquina para a classificação de objetos, o ADK fornece dados essenciais a partir da porção infravermelha do espectro eletromagnético para melhorar a tomada de decisões de AVs em ambientes comuns onde outros sensores sofrem dificuldades, como locais escuros, com sombra, sob brilho do sol, nevoeiro, fumaça ou neblina. O ADK com visão térmica amplia todo o conjunto de sensores e oferece a redundância necessária para reforçar a segurança de AVs.
O novo ADK possui classificação IP67 e passa a integrar uma janela aquecida para melhorar o desempenho em testes realizados em qualquer condição climática. Ele também conta com conexões Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL), USB e Ethernet para facilitar a integração. O FLIR ADK está disponível para compra em www.flir.com/adk.
Veículo autônomo de teste da FLIR
A FLIR também está apresentando o primeiro veículo de teste comercial equipado com câmeras térmicas do mercado, que conta com diversas câmeras FLIR ADK e oferecerá visão em 360 graus das vias de tráfego. O carro demonstra a capacidade do ADK de integrar-se a recursos de radar, LIDAR e câmeras visíveis já encontrados nos atuais veículos autônomos de teste. Com frenagem automática de emergência (automatic emergency braking, AEB) aprimorada por câmera, o veículo ajuda a confirmar como imagens térmicas com classificação de aprendizagem de máquina melhoram a funcionalidade da AEB.
“Para a tomada automatizada de decisões nas vias de tráfego, câmeras de imagens térmicas unidas a recursos de aprendizagem de máquina proporcionam o método mais eficaz para a detecção de pedestres e para salvar vidas, particularmente em ambientes confusos ou com baixa visibilidade”, afirmou Jim Cannon, presidente e diretor executivo da FLIR. “Além disso, o veículo autônomo de teste aprimorado com visão térmica da FLIR demonstra como câmeras térmicas podem melhorar o desempenho em ambientes urbanos, estradas e de AEB, e também a segurança geral de carros autônomos.”
Desenvolvedores de veículos autônomos interessados em mais informações sobre o veículo de teste aprimorado com câmeras térmicas podem acessar www.flir.com/adas.
FLIR TG275
A TG275 é a primeira câmera térmica da FLIR dedicada a mecânicos automotivos profissionais e entusiastas. A alta temperatura costuma ser um obstáculo em situações de manutenção de automóveis, e a TG275 ajuda os técnicos a identificarem problemas antes que provoquem falhas e, em última análise, panes em vias públicas. Equipada com a microcâmera térmica FLIR Lepton® , a tecnologia MSX® da FLIR extrai detalhes em alto contraste de imagens obtidas por uma câmera de luz visível integrada e as sobrepõem em imagens térmicas. Além disso, a TG275 permite que técnicos automotivos reduzam o tempo de diagnóstico e apresentem a seus clientes evidências do problema por meio de imagens extraídas antes e depois de possíveis problemas.
A TG275 estará disponível no segundo trimestre deste ano. Para saber mais, acesse www.flir.com/tg275.
Sobre a FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada em 1978 e sediada em Wilsonville, Oregon, a FLIR Systems é líder mundial na fabricação de sistemas de sensores que ampliam a percepção e a conscientização, ajudando a salvar vidas, aumentar a produtividade e proteger o meio ambiente. Com seus quase 3.500 funcionários, a FLIR tem como visão ser “O sexto sentido do mundo” ao utilizar imagens térmicas e tecnologias adjacentes para proporcionar soluções inovadoras e inteligentes de segurança e vigilância, monitoramento ambiental e condicional, recreação ao ar livre, visão de máquina, navegação e detecção avançada de ameaças. Para consultar mais informações, acesse www.flir.com e siga @flir.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006019/pt/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170