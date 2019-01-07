BlackLine Hires Technology Industry Veteran To Lead Japan Subsidiary

|By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it has hired Yoshiko Furuhama as representative director and country manager for BlackLine K.K., the company's recently established subsidiary in Tokyo, as the leading accounting automation solutions provider continues to build its presence in Japan.
Ms. Furuhama comes to BlackLine K.K. from Philips Japan, where she oversaw the digital transformation of a major business unit, following more than 20 years in various leadership positions at SAP in both Japan and Germany.
"Japanese companies realize that improving productivity and efficiency by streamlining key finance and accounting processes is critical as they grow and expand globally," said Furuhama. "I am thrilled to help BlackLine build its presence in Japan as I feel strongly that BlackLine will be the company to bring financial transformation to Japanese customers."
In October 2018, BlackLine announced that it had established BlackLine K.K., a joint venture between BlackLine, Inc. and Japan Cloud, to help the growing number of companies in Japan looking to increase automation, efficiency, financial governance and risk management across their accounting and financial operations.
"We see significant opportunity to help companies based in Japan with their finance transformation journeys," said BlackLine, Inc. CEO Therese Tucker. "We believe Yoshiko's extensive experience fostering digital transformation and advancing cloud technology at multiple Japanese companies will be a tremendous asset in helping BlackLine establish a strong market presence."
About BlackLine
BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.
Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.
Approximately 2,500 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.
BlackLine Forward-looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and regions and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2018. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
