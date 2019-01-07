TCL Adds Full Line of Headphones to its Family of Consumer Electronics

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 04:26 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand continues to grow its product lineup in North America. At its press conference today, TCL announced plans to expand their audio categories to offer a broad assortment of headphones with exceptional sound. The company unveiled a range of headphones, from in-ear to over-the-ear styles, across four distinctive lines for consumers who want to be different (SOCL), be themselves (MTRO), be healthy (ACTV), and be excellent (ELIT) while listening to music.
"As America's fastest-growing TV brand, we have successfully delivered a premium entertainment experience to homes across the nation and we want to build on that momentum by interacting with consumers in more aspects of their daily life, beyond their living rooms," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Our vision is to be a world leading consumer electronics company that makes people's lives better through smart products, no matter where they are. TCL's long running capabilities in audio combined with our vertical integration will enable us to bring similarly rich experiences with our headphones as we have with our televisions."
The new TCL headphone lineup promises to bring consumers closer to their music through smart application of design, ergonomics and specialized audio engineering, allowing them to enjoy a deeper connection to what they are listening to. To ensure this immersive experience, TCL honed in on what consumers care about most when it comes to music and focused on three core values to differentiate from other players in the market – bringing an authentic sound experience, bringing meaningful technology innovations and bringing creative designs. To maintain authenticity, TCL has built an in-house development team to innovate in sound, comfort, design, and operability. An award-winning innovation lab in Belgium (iLab) is dedicated to bringing superior sound and smart solutions to TCL products while the company works with strategic partners to co-develop drivers and production processes that make their audio products unique.
Furthermore, every design element has a functional meaning that aims to improve the user experience. TCL makes products that are relevant for real individuals and families, offering a wide portfolio of products with a variety of different use cases – from traveling and sports to commuting and just relaxing on the beach. TCL also over delivers on functional specifications of headphones in order to provide long lasting enjoyment for consumers. To achieve this, TCL instills creativity in all facets of headphone production, whether it be the use of materials for sustainable solutions, extended play time on Bluetooth models or how the company expresses its product's value on packaging.
"It's very exciting to help TCL grow into a more holistic electronics company. In a very short period of time, TCL products have become highly regarded among consumers, making TCL one of the most popular TV brands in North America. As such, we're expected to deliver the same great quality and performance in more categories and we feel this move into the headphone space will do just that," said Michael Davies, Global Business Leader Headphones, TCL. "Adding headphones to the TCL portfolio will help broaden the brand's appeal, expanding its loyal fan base to include younger generations. We chose the U.S. as the first market to announce our new audio categories because of this brand affinity and trust that enthusiasts will embrace this new offering."
TCL Headphones: SOCL
SOCL is designed for consumers who want to have a fun, different and unique style. These headphones take the inspiration of happy moments into its design - sunrises, sunsets, trips to the beach with friends, adventurous nights out - to represent a positive and youthful spirit. Featuring unique transparent housing with a gradient color treatment, they also boast powerful speaker drivers that deliver clear and rich sound details in a compact form. The comfort-fit noise isolating earbud provides instant and long wearing usability so you can listen to music all day and night, in both wired and wireless options.
TCL Headphones: MTRO
MTRO is designed for urban consumers who want to be themselves without standing out. A fluid Utilitarian design allows optimal comfort for a headphone that's more universal in appeal. The audio is captivating through a powerful bass driver with extended low sound frequency and the comfort-fit noise isolating design ensures the bass performance is further enhanced. This line features both in-ear and headband styles in wired and wireless options.
TCL Headphones: ACTV
ACTV is designed for sport-users who want to be healthy. Research shows that music motivates better sports performance so ACTV features a great, secure-fit wearing system. The hook design ensures it stays in place so athletes can focus on their movement, not the headphones. Specially designed drivers and earpieces reproduce the deepest bass to give users the power to push further. They are IPX4 rated, made of sweatproof materials and built to last for extensive use. Both wired and wireless options are available.
TCL Headphones: ELIT
ELIT is designed for those who always want to upgrade and feel luxury in any form. They are the most premium product in TCL's headphone portfolio and features certified Hi-Res speakers that reproduce high precision details of the music. The Traveler Edition offers active noise cancellation technology that reduces ambient noises without compromising the sound quality. Together with long battery play time, a fast charging feature and compact foldable design, you can access music wherever you want for as long as you want.
TCL's top-of-the-line ELIT headphones, along with the rest of the line, will be available by Summer. The wired in-ear and earbud headphones will be available February 1, with the other models launching in the months following.
To learn more about TCL and its products visit booth #12929 in Central Hall at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show January 8-11 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces.
About TCL
Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL Roku TV.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-adds-full-line-of-headphones-to-its-family-of-consumer-electronics-300774218.html
SOURCE TCL
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170