TCL Announces Premium Home Theater Products and Revolutionary Technology at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 04:29 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, today unveiled new products to enhance its current home theater lineup and spoke to technology offerings that will deliver unique functionality for an elevated entertainment experience at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). TCL discussed new technologies being developed with Roku® including the first ever 8K TCL Roku TVs and new TV models with microphones built in, offering quick access to entertainment. In addition, TCL's latest introductions complement their award-winning TVs and further strengthen its North American portfolio with the company's first home audio product expansion - the TCL Alto Home Theater Sound Bars.
"2018 was another great year for the TCL television business globally and especially for us here in North America," said Aaron Dew, Director of Product Development, TCL North America. "We're making TVs people love and according to NPD, TCL became a leader in Smart TV with number two market share in the USA. The growth in large screen was even more pronounced with TCL taking a top-3 position in the 55" and above category. As TCL continues to drive into increasingly larger screen sizes with the opening of the world's most advanced Gen 11 panel production facility, the TCL team must ensure that we are delivering world-class products with the performance levels that our users truly want in their family room."
Responding to demand for the award-winning TCL Roku TV™ 6-Series, TCL will offer the newest and largest model in this series with a 75" screen size and up to 160 Contrast Control Zones®. This much-anticipated television is now available for pre-order today on BestBuy.com for less than $1800 and will be rolled out to a broad range of retailers in the coming weeks. In addition to increasing in size, all TCL 5- and 6-Series sets in North America receive automatic software updates including Roku OS 9, available to TCL Roku TVs in the coming months. Roku OS 9 features Spotify support, "Free" Genre Voice Search and compatibility with Dolby Vision® HDR on Xbox One X and One S consoles, allowing owners to enjoy the most powerful High Dynamic Range experience in market.
To enhance its already stunning picture quality, TCL announced powerful innovation in its highest-performance TVs coming to North America. Mini LED, utilizing Quantum Dot technology, will enable deeper blacks, more color volume resulting in ultra-vibrant colors and excellent-off-angle viewing; Quantum Contrast Technology – powered by mini LED – will deliver up to 300% more contrast control zones; 8K resolution offers more clarity with quadruple the number of pixels available in today's 4K TVs; and Artificial Intelligence through Voice Assistant Services utilizes an integrated always-on far-field mic array.
"While we've made huge strides in successfully and quickly making TCL one of the most popular TV brands in the US, our mission is to continue that rapid growth by utilizing our vertical integration prowess to expand our home theater categories while delivering larger sizes and better technology in the television space this year. While our users are pleased with what we have delivered so far, they expect greater things from us. With our new sound bars, the 75" 6-Series, continuous software updates and promise of innovation to come, I think we are well poised to exceed those very high standards," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "The best entertainment always involves a combination of first-class viewing and listening experiences and it's certainly an exciting time as we fine tune that recipe to pave the way for triumphs in both, with trusted partners like Roku and Dolby along the way."
TCL Alto Sound Bars
TCL will be launching two new lines of sound bars – the Alto 5 with convenient setup and great audio performance for TVs 43" and larger, as well as the Alto 7 with more connectivity and audio performance for TVs 55" and up - in two form-factors for each series. Both the Alto 5 + and Alto 7 + come equipped with a wireless subwoofer which is the best solution for big-screen home theaters. They are acoustically tuned to reveal the best details whether you are listening to music or enjoying movies. Offering a premium audio experience, specialized sound modes, and available wireless subwoofers, the TCL Alto Sound Bars provide precision playback for any TV as well as music from your smartphones, tablets and laptops.
The TCL Alto 5 and 7 Sound Bars will be available this Spring.
TCL TV Technology
This year, TCL will take the home theater experience to a whole new level with revolutionary TV technology in premium TCL Roku TV models currently in development. Building on TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology which uses a grid of LED lights that illuminate the TV from behind to identify bright and dark areas in each frame of content and control each zone within the frame to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas, TCL is showing an innovative new backlight technology in a television based on mini-LEDs that TCL calls Quantum Contrast technology. With the latest ultra-small LED technology, TCL will drive the number of Contrast Control Zones from the hundreds that are available with current technology to thousands in the years ahead. This means that TCL's TVs will, in the near term, deliver even greater contrast, brighter whites and deeper blacks.
Complementing these new mini-LEDs, TCL will be replacing its proprietary NBP Photon™ technology and will launch TVs in North America that use another powerful chemistry which is also highly effective in supporting the industry standard color space coverage. Known as Quantum Dot, TCL will bring QLED color technology to high-performance TVs, improving the color space, color volume, and color brightness.
TCL and Roku will also introduce 8K resolution to its product line, delivering over 33 million pixels compared to 8.3 million in today's UHD 4K TVs. More pixels mean more clarity and detail, especially in the largest TV screen sizes. As more consumers adopt 65", 75" and even larger screens for their homes, consumers will naturally choose the greater screen resolution of 8K for those displays, as evidenced by the prior trend in 4K TV purchases. Because of TCL's strong belief in the future growth of 8K display technology, the company has joined together with other leading display innovators to become one of the founding members of the recently announced 8K Association. The group will promote the benefits of 8K resolution to consumers and other industry partners, further defining the future of this new technology.
This year's TCL Roku TV 8-Series will offer available 8K resolution in screen sizes of 75" and larger in the US market. Each of these TVs will feature powerful upscaling performance to skillfully convert today's 4K and full HD resolution content that delivers a new sense of depth and clarity. And with support for the latest HDMI standards, these 8K TV models will be ready for the next stage of the 8K content evolution as new devices come to market that are ready to deliver 8K movies, games and more.
In addition to delivering incredible advances in picture performance with 8K, QLED and Quantum Contrast technologies, select TCL Roku TV models launching later this year will offer an integrated high-performance far-field mic array. Sophisticated noise suppression and beam-forming noise localization technologies, being developed by Roku, will allow customers to naturally talk to their TCL Roku TV at any time, even in most noisy situations. With Roku Entertainment Assistant, users will get quick access to entertainment by using natural language to control and navigate their TV or search for content.
To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #12929 in Central Hall at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show January 8-11 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces.
About TCL
Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
Dolby, Dolby Vision and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-announces-premium-home-theater-products-and-revolutionary-technology-at-ces-2019-300774223.html
SOURCE TCL
