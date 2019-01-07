Ellomay Capital Ltd. Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE American Regarding Audit Committee Requirements Due to Previously Disclosed End of Service Term of a Director

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 04:30 PM EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today announced that it received a letter dated January 4, 2019 from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") indicating that in connection with the end of the service term of one of the Company's external directors on December 29, 2018, the Company is currently not in compliance with the audit committee composition requirements set forth in Section 803(B)(2)(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide. NYSE American advised in the letter that the Company has until the earlier of its next annual meeting or December 29, 2019 (or, if the next annual meeting is held before June 27, 2019, until June 27, 2019) to regain compliance with the audit committee composition requirements.
The Company previously published a notice and proxy statement in connection with an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders, currently scheduled for January 24, 2019 (the "Extraordinary Meeting"). The agenda for the Extraordinary Meeting includes a proposed election of a new external director who is expected to become a member of the Company's audit committee upon his election, thereby enabling the Company to regain compliance with the NYSE American audit committee composition requirements. For more information, see the Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
- 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies operating or developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively.
Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the Company's inability to obtain the majority required for the election of the new external director. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Kalia Weintraub
CFO
Tel: +972-(3)-797-1111
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd
