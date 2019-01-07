Parks Associates Addresses Key Trends and Growth in the Smart Home at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced leading smart home and consumer IoT industry executives will participate at CONNECTIONS™ Summit on January 8, the first day of CES® 2019, featuring multiple sessions addressing key trends, challenges, and opportunities within these industries.
Parks Associates reports U.S. broadband households own an average of more than 10 connected devices, spurred in part by the introduction of voice controls through smart speakers with voice assistants from tech giants Amazon and Google. The firm estimates unit sales of smart speakers with voice assistants in the U.S. will reach nearly 65 million by 2022. Among other key devices, global unit sales of smart TVs will exceed 130 million by 2022, and adoption of smart video doorbells will exceed 12% of U.S. broadband households in 2020.
"It is an exciting time for the industry. There are major advances in technology and disruptions with new business models, partnerships, and new players in the smart home market," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "CES is a great launchpad for the industry each year, and we look forward to hearing from our speakers and sharing new consumer research and insights on the smart home market."
"There's a fine line between smart homes that empower and engage consumers, and it is established one consumer at a time," said Cristene Gonzalez-Wertz, Electronics + Environment, Energy & Utilities Research Director, IBM Institute for Business Value. "While we have smart devices, we don't yet have very smart homes, and the question is how much are consumers and companies willing to trade to have one. Our research indicates that consumers expect benefits that they don't see in the marketplace. Using IoT and AI as efficiency and risk tools aren't enough. Yet interactions must avoid going over that line. It's no wonder so few pilots move into scalable launch. Yet there are ways to move forward that engage and delight."
The firm will host six sessions Tuesday, January 8, in Marcello 4405 on the fourth level of the Venetian Hotel, featuring executives from the following companies:
Alarm.com
Alula
Centrica Hive
Chamberlain Group
Cirrent
Comcast Cable
Comcast Xfinity
Control4
eQ-3 AG
F-Secure
Google
The Greystone Group
Hippo
IBM Institute for Business Value
IFTTT
Inspire
KB Home
Lennar
Level Up Your Home
Medical Guardian
Microsoft
Minim
MobileHelp
Nuance Communications
Philips Hue - Signify
Resideo
Ring, an Amazon Company
ROC-Connect
Silicon Labs
SmartThings
SoundHound
Thread Group / NXP
Trusource Labs
USAA
During CES, visit Parks Associates at Booth # 42,953 in the Sands Expo Hall (Tech West), connected to the Venetian Hotel. Recent data from the firm:
- 63% of households with a security system own a smart home device.
- 25% of U.S. broadband households plan to buy a smart video doorbell in 2019.
- More than 40% of U.S. broadband households find the smart home concept appealing for their home.
- 50% of consumers 50 and older very interested in emergency panic button service or home emergency system
- Nearly one in three U.S. broadband households own a smart speaker with voice assistant
About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES
CONNECTIONS™ Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com
