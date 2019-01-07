Global Online Payment Methods Report 2018: Digital Wallets are Challenging the Leadership of Credit and Debit Cards for Online Purchases

|By PR Newswire
The "Global Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2017, reviews the trends in digital payments taking place around the world, region by region. One of the major findings is that consumers in developing economies adopt innovative payment methods more readily that their counterparts in mature markets.
As global E-Commerce continues to increase, so has the volume of online payments. Digital wallets are challenging the leadership of credit and debit cards for online purchases worldwide and are more widely used that plastic in many markets, especially in Asia, led my population giants China and India. According to the report, E-Wallets are projected to be used in payment for nearly half of global online retail sales by 2021.
Mobile payments also form part of the changing pattern of payment for online as well as in-store purchases. Again, the Asia-Pacific region leads in the adoption of mobile payments, followed by Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Surveys cited in the report indicate that consumers in these regions are less reluctant to share personal information with third-party providers of innovative payment services such as mobile.
While digital wallets such as PayPal and mobile payments are increasingly used globally, their acceptance rate varies widely by markets. One universal consumer concern reported in the report is security of online payments. Cash on delivery persists as a leading payment method in some regions, and in many mature markets of Western Europe plastic still prevails.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017
- Card Spending, in USD trillion, and Breakdown by POS and E-Commerce, in %, 2015 & 2021f
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, in %, 2021f
- Top Two Payment Methods Preferred in Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017
- Reasons For Not Shopping Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, Q1 2017
- FinTech Adoption Rate, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2017
- Most Used FinTech Services According to Internet Users, in %, 2017
- Most Relevant Emerging Technologies for Large FinTech and Financial Companies to Invest In, in % of Respondents in Each Group, April 2017
- Entities Expected to Be The Most Disruptive in FinTech in the Next Five Years According to Financial Services and FinTech Executives, in %, 2017
- Top 10 VC-Backed FinTech Unicorns by Valuation, in USD billion, Q3 2017
- Expected Annual ROI According to Financial Services and FinTech Executives, in %, 2017
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Regions, Q4 2015 & Q2 2017
- Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, Q1 2017
- Penetration of Bank Account Holders Willing to Share Personal Financial Data with Third-Party Providers to Use Their Services, in %, by Selected Countries, August 2017
- Breakdown of the Number of Transactions/Purchases by Payment Methods, in %, as Perceived by Businesses and by Consumers, 2016
- Factors Most Important to Consumers in Deciding to Use Mobile Payments, in %, 2016
- Share of Internet Users Who Believe That Mobile Payment is Not Secure, in %, October 2016
- Mobile Payment Security Features Demanded by Consumers and Implemented by Businesses, in %, 2016
- Attitudes Towards Mobile Payment and Mobile Money, in % of Consumers, by Developed and Developing Markets, 2016
- Contactless Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2017e & 2019f
- Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay, in millions, 2015 - 2017e
- Apple Pay User Penetration Compared to Overall Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Penetrated Markets, Q2 2017
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
3.2.2. South Korea
3.2.3. Australia
3.2.4. Singapore
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
3.3.2. India
3.3.3. Indonesia
3.3.4. Thailand
3.3.5. Vietnam
3.3.6. Malaysia
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. Uk
4.2.2. Germany
4.2.3. France
4.2.4. Spain
4.2.5. Italy
4.2.6. Netherlands
4.2.7. Sweden
4.2.8. Switzerland
4.2.9. Belgium
4.2.10. Austria
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. Russia
4.3.2. Poland
4.3.3. Turkey
4.3.4. Portugal
4.3.5. Czech Republic
5. North America
5.1. Regional
5.2. Usa
5.3. Canada
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
6.2. Brazil
6.3. Mexico
6.4. Colombia
6.5. Argentina
7. Middle East
7.1. Regional
7.2. Uae
7.3. Saudi Arabia
7.4. Israel
7.5. Iran
7.6. Qatar
7.7. Kuwait
7.8. Lebanon
7.9. Bahrain
8. Africa
8.1. Regional
8.2. South Africa
8.3. Nigeria
8.4. Egypt
8.5. Kenya
Companies Mentioned
- Adyen B.V.
- Amazon.com Inc
- Ant Financial Services Co Ltd
- Apple Inc
- China UnionPay Co Ltd
- GMO Payment Gateway Inc.
- Google LLC
- Japan Post Bank Co.Ltd.
- Kakao Corp.
- Klarna Holding AB
- LINE Corporation
- MasterCard Inc.
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
- Naver Corporation
- One MobiKwik Systems Private Limited
- Oxxo S.A.
- Paypal Inc
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Rakuten Edy Inc.
- Samsung Pay Inc
- Sofort AG
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- Visa Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- iDEAL BV
