TCL Returns as Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League

|January 7, 2019 04:48 PM EST
CORONA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and America's fastest-growing television brand, returns as the official TV of the Call of Duty® World League (CWL), the esports league for the world's top Call of Duty® esports players. With the growth of the league, TCL will reinforce its strong reputation for picture quality and responsiveness by bringing esports gamers and fans a more immersive experience throughout the CWL season.
"TCL is excited to strengthen and reaffirm our commitment to gaming by continuing our partnership with the Call of Duty World League," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "With our award-winning 6-Series earning a reputation for premium picture and ultra-low input lag to allow the best possible gameplay, esports remains incredibly important to TCL. Being the official TV of the Call of Duty World League, TCL will continue to put gamers closer than ever to their entertainment and give them the most premium experience. We look forward to being a part of this season, while providing fans the opportunity to view all the action on our 6-Series TV."
As an official partner, TCL will be featured in tournament broadcasts, as well as have branding in original Call of Duty World League programming. TCL will also engage with fans through on-site gaming lounges at Fort Worth, TX, Anaheim, CA, and CWL Finals, as well as the Call of Duty World Championship in August. In addition, TCL will have a booth in all four tournament locations showcasing televisions for competition playback allowing fans to watch and interact with TCL's latest products. Technology demonstrations, giveaways, and more will enhance the events for additional fan excitement. Finally, TCL is proud to be the presenting sponsor of "Hot Mic" with CWL talent Clint "Maven" Evans. A weekly conversation giving professional players an opportunity to let their personalities shine, "Hot Mic" is a high energy preview show for the Call of Duty World League.
"Call of Duty® World League continues to grow, and we're excited to welcome back TCL as a sponsor of the league in 2019," said Brandon Snow, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. "CWL Las Vegas, our first event of this season, was our biggest start to a new season and the highest viewed CWL open event ever. We look forward to working alongside sponsors like TCL to help propel Call of Duty esports even further and provide fans with an unmatched experience both online and in person."
The current season features four Open LAN events, a new amateur circuit, the CWL Pro League at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and the return of the Call of Duty World League Championship. For a full calendar and the latest Call of Duty World League updates visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit Twitch.tv/CallofDuty and MLG.com/CallofDuty.
TCL's 6-Series has been praised for its impressive gaming performance by technology and gaming media, offering Contrast Control Zones™ along with an innovative bold, brushed metal finish. The 6-Series offers an exceptional viewing experience by featuring Dolby Vision™ HDR - the most recognized and powerful high dynamic range eco-system, vibrant wide color powered by TCL's NBP (Nano Band Phosphor) Photon™ technology, a new iPQ Engine™ for controlled and precise color reproduction, and HDR Pro Gamma for impactful HDR performance in any environment. Boasting the latest version of the Roku OS and its extensive line-up of streaming channels – more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, TCL's 6-Series is available in 55" and 65" screen sizes. For more product information, please visit https://www.tclusa.com/.
About TCL
Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high-quality products featuring stylish designs and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS and CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.
