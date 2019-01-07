HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Automotive Cloud Platform Expands Ecosystem for New Immersive Connected Experiences

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 05:00 PM EST
CES 2019 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today launched the new HARMAN Ignite 3.0, an automotive digital ecosystem for OEMs - a solution that brings the benefits of connected life into the vehicle.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005278/en/
With HARMAN Ignite 3.0 ecosystem, automakers can leverage this platform to offer drivers smart features such as a vehicle-centric marketplace, an automotive-based virtual assistant and enhanced navigation with point-of-interest (POI) search and intelligent personalization – directly in their vehicles.
In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0’s digital ecosystem equips Automobile OEMs with a seamless, secure and cost-effective way to introduce and regularly update these features for their customers. Consumers can enjoy a smarter driving experience that keeps pace with technology as it evolves – and OEMs can create new digital revenue streams by providing in-vehicle services that keep customers satisfied.
Building on the digital ecosystem experience provided by HARMAN, the Ignite 3.0 also comes pre-integrated with Samsung SmartThings support. This enables the ability to control, in a smart and secure manner, connected smart devices, such as your home security system, doorbell, garage door or thermostat right within the vehicle. The benefits of this integration for consumers will continue to grow as more connected devices are added in to the SmartThings platform.
“Today, the driving experience looks completely different than it did just a few years ago, as drivers have come to expect the same level of connectivity and seamless experience that we enjoy in every other aspect of our lives,” said Sanjay Dhawan, President, Connected Services and CTO, HARMAN. “With HARMAN Ignite 3.0, OEMs can create an in-car experience that rivals – and in some cases beats – the personalization of a smartphone or other consumer devices, and most importantly can evolve over time as technologies, needs and preferences shift. With this smart, seamless and scalable approach, OEMs can rely on HARMAN Ignite 3.0 to drive lucrative digital revenue while creating a stand-out driver experience for their customers.”
HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features a new vehicle-centric marketplace, a virtual personal assistant that integrates with the vehicle and other VPAs and connected navigation with POI search. In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 introduces Software Supply Chain Protection, allowing OEMs to quickly identify, assess and mitigate the security threats across entire fleets of vehicles and institute corrective actions whenever needed through Remove Vehicle Updating Services (OTA).
HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features the following new technologies and services that help create smart, personalized experiences for automotive customers:
- HARMAN Ignite Marketplace: With the launch of HARMAN Ignite 3.0, OEMs can offer customers an ecosystem marketplace for user downloadable apps, cloud-enabled services and VPAs. The marketplace will provide support for third-party developers, allowing consumers to enjoy the apps and skills they prefer while discovering new services to enhance their driving experience. In addition, OEMs have the ability to showcase custom applications and create specific services for customer purchase in-vehicle.
- IRA, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Personal Assistant: IRA (Intelligent Reasoning Agent) is a new vehicle personal assistant that virtually coordinates any driver and vehicle needs seamlessly. By communicating with a variety of cloud content and services, IRA offers multi-modal voice and screen interfaces to bring unique and highly-tailored UX interactions into the vehicle. As a result, customers simply ask IRA to fulfill any type of personal assistant command, and IRA liaises with the appropriate provider to execute. For example, if a consumer needs to purchase an item from Amazon, IRA will relay the command to Alexa. If a driver wants the kitchen lights turned on as they pull in the driveway, IRA will command Google Assistant to fulfil the request. This functionality allows drivers to bring their connected life into their vehicle in a way that is completely seamless and efficient.
- Connected Navigation: As consumers face increasing options for navigation, from a traditional map provider to more socially-driven directions, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 offers a swappable online POI search to help users find the best destination for their route. HARMAN Ignite 3.0’s connected navigation delivers a far superior in-vehicle system that closely mirrors those consumers are accustomed to on mobile and embeds connectivity benefits – like access to meta-data such as reviews and ratings – in a way that is seamless and makes discovering a destination easier and more exciting than ever before.
With its enhanced solution-set, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 creates a smarter, more connected driving experience – and equips OEMs with the tools they need meet, and exceed, modern technology demands while creating crucial opportunities for digital revenue streams well into the future.
For more information on HARMAN Ignite, including customer use cases and specific platform capabilities, visit harman.com.
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems that elevate the connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel.
Follow HARMAN online during CES 2019:
- Find more CES news at the HARMAN Newsroom
- Like HARMAN International on Facebook
- Connect with HARMAN International on LinkedIn
- Check out our YouTube Channel
- Follow HARMAN on Twitter @Harman
- Join the conversation using #HarmanCES
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005278/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170