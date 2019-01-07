AAJ Technologies Announces New CX Focus and Name Change to OZ

|By PR Newswire
|January 7, 2019 05:00 PM EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAJ Technologies, a global digital consulting, services and solutions leader, announced that it has changed its name from "AAJ Technologies" to "OZ". With the name change also comes a new focus for the company, and the addition of three new executive leaders to the organization.
"We are thrilled to announce our new direction and fresh new company name." said Amjad Shamim, CEO of OZ. "In the last 10 years Customer Experience (CX) has rocketed in importance, with 90% of companies competing primarily on this basis. This, coupled with the fact that companies that are CX leaders are growing six-times faster than CX underperformers, has driven ever increasing demand for this core capability from our clients."
Amjad continues, "CX is powered by disruptive digital technologies such as RPA, AI and AR. OZ consulting services and solutions pull these together by utilizing Design Thinking, to drive the innovation required to deliver superior CX for our clients. I'm also excited to announce three additions to our leadership team who have proven track records in driving CX and digital innovation. This talent will help guide our clients' success in this new direction".
Ric Cavieres recently arrived as Executive Vice President. Cavieres has been instrumental in developing the new direction for OZ as part of his new role overseeing the Sales, Marketing, and Consulting organizations. Ric came from Cognizant, a $16B global consulting and digital services company, where he was the Global Consulting and Digital Leader, for Life Sciences. He has also held leadership positions at Ernst & Young, PwC and IBM. Ric has been recognized as "PharmaVOICE Top 100: Most Inspiring and Innovative People for 2015" and is a well known leader in CX and digital innovation.
Additional new executive hires include: Linda Haury as VP, Chief Marketing Officer; Linda joins us from Johnson Controls, and Sal Cardozo as VP, Analytics & AI Consulting Leader; Sal joins us from Ryder where he led their Analytics group.
The new name is effective immediately, and the new website is now live at FollowOZ.com.
About OZ:
OZ is a Global Consulting, Services and Solutions Leader who specialize in Customer Experience enabled by Digital Innovation. Our Mission is to help our Clients be Magic in Customer Experience through Digital Wizardry. To learn more, visit FollowOZ.com.
SOURCE OZ
