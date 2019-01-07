HARMAN OTA Solution Expands to Manage Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in the Automotive Software Supply Chain

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019
CES 2019 - HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that it is expanding its HARMAN Over-the-Air (OTA) offering to allow OEMs to effectively tackle the ever-growing security complexity of their software supply chain’s components.
Manufacturers of automotive components integrate third-party software and hardware running code, which cannot always be exhaustively tested and validated. The problem becomes more critical for OEMs that have to manage a highly complex software supply chain, which can introduce component-level security vulnerabilities, to which they have little visibility or opportunity to control – until now.
HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) leverages its unique Smart Delta technology, which can reduce file update package by up to 99 percent for an efficient full-vehicle software management. With the new cybersecurity add-on, our OEM customers can now gain deep visibility into potential component-level vulnerabilities in their managed repositories of software binaries.
Selected by 23 major global OEMs, HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service manages more than 30 million connected vehicles, growing to 300 million connected vehicles in the coming years. The new cybersecurity add-on allows the automated triggering of scanning of binaries for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, provides a cybersecurity “risk score” to binaries under the HARMAN OTA solution management, and supports campaign initiation decisions. It can further assess the risk and impact of zero-day vulnerabilities and shorten response time for OEMs from identification to full recovery. The solution combines the enhanced capabilities of HARMAN OTA solution, with the vulnerability detection solution of partner Cybellum.
“Car manufacturing is a highly complex process that involves many third-party software vendors running firmware inside the vehicle, while the OEM has little visibility into the source code and potential vulnerabilities that lie within these components,” said Oren Betzaleli, Senior Vice President, Software Platforms PBU at HARMAN. “With the cybersecurity add-on to our Remote Vehicle Updating Service, OEMs will now be able to address these component-level vulnerabilities throughout the supply chain, ensuring more comprehensive security across entire fleets.”
The new Automotive Cybersecurity add-on to HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) provides the following capabilities to manage vulnerabilities in the automotive software supply chain:
- Automated scanning of binaries directly from the OTA system before update campaigns are activated.
- An up-to-date security score to help OEMs identify the risk level in deploying specific vehicle software components.
- Continuous monitoring of deployed binaries and identification and alerting of zero-day vulnerabilities utilizing Cybellum solution.
- A full impact analysis at the binary level to assess the level of an OEM's fleet exposure.
- Seamless integration with partner Cybellum vulnerability detection solution.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
ABOUT CYBELLUM
Cybellum Technologies LTD, an automotive cybersecurity company, helps car manufacturers and other automotive stakeholders to manage the security of all the automotive components received via the supply chain, and monitor their risk throughout their entire lifecycle. Giving a full visibility into the supply chain, detection of vulnerabilities, control over risk, and continues monitoring which enables meeting compliance and enforcing organizational security policies.
Cybellum’s solution is deployed in a variety of OEMs and Tier-1s across 3 continents.
To learn more, visit www.cybellum.com or contact [email protected]
