Tokenization Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

|
January 7, 2019
LONDON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenization Market: Overview
The tokenization market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.
It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global tokenization market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).
The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, adoption analysis (by application), and trends of the market.Further, key market indicators included in the report highlight the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario.
These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global tokenization market.A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the tokenization market.
The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.
Global Tokenization Market: Scope of the Report
The tokenization market has been segmented based on components, solution, enterprise size, and end-use.Based on components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software (on- premise, cloud) and services (managed/outsourced services, professional services).
Based on solution, the market is segmented into payment security, customer data management, compliance & policy management, and encryption.On the basis of enterprise size, the market has been divided as small & medium enterprise and large enterprise.
Based on end-use, the market has been bifurcated into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, government, education, military & defense, automotive, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others (hospitality & transportation). The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global tokenization market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global tokenization market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market.The comprehensive tokenization market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.
These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the tokenization market.
The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the tokenization market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes strategies, financial information, and developments under the company profile section.
The report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the tokenization market.
The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the tokenization market. It explains the various participants including software & hardware vendors and system integrators of the ecosystem in the market.
Global Tokenization Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.
Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the tokenization market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.
Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.
Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.
Global Tokenization Market: Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tokenization market. Some of the key players profiled in the tokenization market include Gemalto NV, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, and CyberSource Corporation.
The tokenization market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Tokenization Market
By Component
Hardware
Software
Cloud-based
On-premise
Services
Managed/Outsourced
Professional
By Solution
Payment Security
Customer Data Management
Compliance & Policy Management
Encryption
By Enterprise Size
Small & Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By End-use
BFSI
Retail & consumer Goods
Government
Education
Military & Defense
Automotive
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others (Hospitality & Transportation)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the tokenization market with respect to the following geographic segments:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
