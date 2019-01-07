Global $294 Mn Flash Chromatography Market to 2022 Featuring Biotage, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies and Tosoh

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 05:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flash Chromatography Market by Sales Type, by Technique Type, by Component Type, by End-Use Industry Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flash chromatography market was valued at US$ 210.7 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the next five years to reach US$ 294.1 million in 2022.
Advancement in the chromatography technology including increased automation in the chromatography instruments, increasing demand for purification and filtration by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies and increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of flash chromatography market during the forecast period.
The global flash chromatography market is segmented based on sales type as systems and consumables. The consumables segment is projected to remain the largest in the total market during the forecast period. Rising complexity of the applications for flash chromatography demanded by the end users and rise in the procurement of advanced technology consumables for achieving the highest purification rate are the major growth drivers for consumables in the flash chromatography market.
Based on the technique type, the reverse phase occupied the highest share in the global flash chromatography market in 2016, driven by its varied applications and benefits. It is also projected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing technique during the forecast period. Continuous increase in the procurement of reverse phase chromatography by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies for protein purification and increased usage of aqueous solutions for making the sample by major countries across the globe would remain the major growth drivers of this technique. Other major techniques are ion exchange, size exclusion and chiral separation.
Based on the end-use industry type, the global flash chromatography market is segmented as Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Academia, Chemical, and other industries. Pharmaceutical industry is projected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing segment of the flash chromatography market during the forecast period. The major applications of flash chromatography in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, such as bile acid purification in lead generation in drug discovery, impurity isolation purification, and protein purification, are likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
North America is expected to remain the largest market for flash chromatography market during 2017-2022, driven by higher procurement of analytical equipment and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period (2017-2022), owing to the rise in procurement of flash chromatography systems led by appraisals in government investments in Asian countries.
The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, flash chromatography system and consumable manufacturers and end-users. The component suppliers include companies, such as VWR and W R Grace and Company.
These component suppliers provide the raw materials of flash chromatography to flash chromatography manufacturers, such as Biotage AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Global Flash Chromatography Market - Overview and Market Forces
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Classification
2.2.1 By Sales Type
2.2.2 By Technique Type
2.2.3 By End-Use Industry Type
2.2.4 By Component Type
2.2.5 By Region
2.3 Market Drivers
2.4 Market Constraints
2.5 Supply Chain Analysis
2.6 Industry Life Cycle Analysis
2.7 PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment
2.8 Porter's Five Forces Model
2.9 SWOT Analysis
3 Global Flash Chromatography Market Analysis: By Sales Type
3.1 Strategic Insights
3.2 Systems: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
3.3 Consumables: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
4 Global Flash Chromatography market Analysis- By Technique Type
4.1 Strategic Insights
4.2 Reverse Phase-based Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
4.3 Ion Exchange-based Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
4.4 Size Exclusion-based Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
4.5 Chiral Separation-based Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
4.6 Others-based Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5 Global Flash Chromatography Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry
5.1 Strategic Insights
5.2 Pharmaceutical: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.3 Biotechnology: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.4 Contract Research Organisation(CRO): Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.5 Academia: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.6 Chemical:Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.7 Others: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.7.1 Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6 Global Flash Chromatography Market Analysis - By Component Type
6.1 Strategic Insights
6.2 Detectors: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.3 Columns: Flash Chromatography Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
7 Global Flash Chromatography Market Analysis - By Region
8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Strategic Insights
8.2 Product Portfolio Analysis
8.3 Presence by End-Use Industry
8.4 Geographical Presence
8.5 New Product Launches
8.6 Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.
8.7 Market Share Analysis
9 Strategic Growth Opportunities
9.1 Strategic Insights
9.2 Market Attractive Analysis
9.2.1 Market Attractiveness by Sales Type
9.2.2 Market Attractiveness by Technique Type
9.2.3 Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type
9.2.4 Market Attractiveness by Component Type
9.2.5 Market Attractiveness by Region
9.2.6 Market Attractiveness by Country
9.3 Emerging Trends
9.4 Growth Matrix Analysis
9.5 Key Success Factors
10 Company Profiles of Key Players
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Biotage AB
- GE Healthcare
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Corporation
- W R Grace and Company
- Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mvqpc/global_294_mn?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-294-mn-flash-chromatography-market-to-2022-featuring-biotage-thermo-fisher-scientific-shimadzu-perkinelmer-ge-healthcare-agilent-technologies-and-tosoh-300773883.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170