Convocatoria abierta para la presentación de trabajos de investigación en tecnología para la IBC2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 05:32 PM EST
IBC anunció hoy que se encuentra abierta la convocatoria para la presentación de trabajos de investigación en tecnología para la conferencia IBC2019.
IBC cuenta con un sólido reconocimiento mundial por la presentación de trabajos de investigación en tecnología sobre temas innovadores, actuales y de calidad. El evento brinda a las empresas y expertos en tecnología con visión en el futuro, una excelente oportunidad para presentar sus nuevas ideas e investigaciones a los líderes del sector de medios, ávidos de nuevos conceptos en el ámbito de la tecnología, sus posibles usos y aplicaciones prácticas. En consonancia con el aumento en la cantidad mujeres participantes en 2018, del 14 % en 2017 al 37 %, IBC renueva su interés en recibir solicitudes para la presentación de trabajos de investigación en tecnología de un público representativo de la diversidad mundial.
El año pasado fue testigo de la exitosa integración de trabajos de investigación en tecnología sobre los temas centrales de la conferencia IBC englobados en "Tech Talks" junto con presentaciones estratégicas y comerciales. Esta integración fue muy bien recibida por todo el público, ya que le permitió conocer las tecnologías de vanguardia explicadas en forma directa por los investigadores e innovadores más brillantes del mundo. El premio Best Conference Paper (Mejor trabajo de investigación de la conferencia) IBC 2018 fue para la BBC por su trabajo sobre cómo la producción asistida por Inteligencia Artificial (IA) puede ampliar la cobertura de eventos en vivo.
Los trabajos de investigación en tecnología que se seleccionen para 2019 serán afines a mantener el éxito de las Tech Talks y, a la vez, conservar el carácter de innovación y la rigurosidad que se espera de los trabajos de investigación. La actualidad continúa presenciando una diversificación en el alcance de la tecnología de medios, que ya no abarca solo a la producción y distribución tradicional de contenido audiovisual. Hoy, el sector adopta desarrollos como aprendizaje automático (IA), RV (realidad virtual), RA (realidad aumentada), movilidad, inmersión, psicología del usuario, interfaces con reconocimiento de gestos, cadena de datos, producción autónoma, análisis de datos comerciales y seguimiento y generación de datos deportivos, entre otros. IBC tiene especial interés en estas áreas, tanto actuales como emergentes, en su potencial de influenciar el futuro del sector de medios y difusión.
El Dr. Paul Entwistle, presidente del Comité de Trabajos de Investigación en Tecnología de IBC, comentó: "Esperamos recibir muchas más propuestas de trabajos de investigación novedosos, diversos e intrigantes con los que podamos inaugurar las Tech Talks de IBC2019. La integración dentro de los temas centrales de la conferencia es una gran oportunidad para que nuestros autores puedan presentar sus tecnologías a otros aficionados e interesados y, además, explicar el impacto de estas tecnologías en el sector de medios en general".
Un panel de profesionales especializados se encarga de revisar en forma rigurosa todas las presentaciones de trabajos de investigación. Aquellos trabajos que se acepten para su exposición en la Conferencia IBC tendrán la oportunidad de ganar el codiciado premio Best Conference Paper, presentado en los Premios IBC, y a publicarse en IBC365.
La fecha límite para las presentaciones es el lunes 4 de febrero de 2019. Las presentaciones deben realizarse en show.ibc.org/technicalpapers
## FIN ##
Notas para los editores:
Acerca de IBC
IBC es el evento de medios, entretenimiento y tecnología más influyente del mundo, que atrae a más de 55.000 asistentes de más de 170 países y combina una conferencia muy respetada y evaluada por pares con una exposición que presenta a más de 1.700 proveedores líderes de tecnología de última generación de la industria. Además de la exposición y la conferencia de clase mundial, IBC incluye IBC Daily, IBCTV e IBC365.
IBC365 ofrece información y opinión todo el año sobre los temas más relevantes y las tendencias clave con la participación de los principales periodistas especializados, junto con documentos técnicos reveladores, trabajos técnicos evaluados por pares, atractivos seminarios web y una amplia videobiblioteca.
Fechas de IBC2019
|Conferencia:
|12 - 16 septiembre de 2019
|Exposición:
|13 - 17 septiembre 2019
Para más informació acerca de IBC2019, visite: show.ibc.org/
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006060/es/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170