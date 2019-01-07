Next-Gen Mobile Gaming: nubia to Announce Major Breakthroughs at CES 2019

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

After a groundbreaking year of innovation, nubia is kickstarting 2019 by launching several new, cutting-edge smartphones. The global mobile-technology company will unveil the hotly anticipated Red Magic Mars and nubia X at CES in Las Vegas.

Red Magic Mars

Inspired by Mars, the god of war, nubia’s powerful flagship gaming phone pairs powerful tech specs with exclusive features created specifically with gamers in mind.

The Red Magic Mars is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 and comes in three variants: 6+64, 8+128, 10+256 GB of RAM and storage, respectively.

In an industry-first, ICE multi-dimensional cooling system combines air cooling and liquid cooling. Cooling ports, several layers of graphene, and a custom-engineered convex-shaped back increase air convection both inside and outside the phone. Additionally, a premium, liquid-filled copper tube directs heat away from the CPU and GPU to boost performance. Taken together, the cooling system delivers a smoother, more comfortable gaming experience.

In terms of gamer-centric features, the Mars includes an additional hardware switch to toggle “Red Magic Game Space,” a gaming-focused software mode. This feature improves performance by minimizing background apps and enhances gameplay with a high-performance mode and 4D sound+vibration effects (that can be turned on or off in the settings).

Touch-sensitive shoulder buttons provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory. Users can configure and custom-map these buttons to suit their game of choice.

The Mars also boasts a stunning FHD+ 6-inch display and a 3,800 mAh smart high-density battery for hours of uninterrupted gaming.

Users can also customize lighting effects on the rear-facing LED RGB strip, which features 16.8 million colors — perfect for PC or console gamers with a preferred color scheme.

Global release date:

North America and Europe: Q1, 2019

The price starting from $399 USD

Available at Red Magic global website: http://redmagic.gg

Rest of world: TBD

nubia X

The unique, dual-screen nubia X has already seen massive success in China, where the first batch sold out in less than one minute.

The nubia X features a bezel less 6.26” display on the front of the device with no notch or camera cutout. This is made possible by an additional 5.1”, full-quality display on the back of the device. With full-sized, full-featured touchscreens on both sides of the device, the nubia X elegantly solves common smartphone challenges and enhances the user experience in several key areas. The unique hardware and software mark the first smartphone of its kind.

With a display on the back of the device, users can take photos or video chat using the high-quality rear camera (24MP+16MP) with the ease of a front-facing camera.

“The nubia X is the first serious attempt to make the dual-screen phone a touchstone of smartphone design,” General Manager of nubia Smartphone Mr. Ni Fei explained.

“By avoiding the notch, we’ve created a phone with a 6.26-inch LCD screen on the front and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio.”

In addition, the touch functions on both screens can be used simultaneously. By using the rear screen to interact with the front screen, users can experience a full-viewing experience (without their fingers blocking their view). “This feature was designed with gamers in mind,” Mr Ni added.

Finally, nubia has included five layer, blue-light-blocking glass on the rear screen, creating an ideal e-reader. In dark environments or when reading long blocks of text, users can choose to use the rear screen for a more pleasant viewing experience.

The dual-screen phone already has the internet talking, setting itself up as a potentially ground-breaking milestone for smartphone design.

Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy tested the phone and praised it as “one of the most unique smartphones I've ever seen.”

Furthermore, Ben Sin, writing for Forbes, said: "the phone does look undeniably cool and cutting edge, and to nubia’s credit, switching between the two displays is seamless."

WHERE TO FIND US

You can find nubia at LVCC #36006, South Hall 4 from January 8th – 11th.

For more information, please visit https://www.nubia.com and http://redmagic.gg

Download photos from the nubia media kit here.

About nubia

Founded in 2012, nubia aims to bring premium, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to “Be Yourself,” nubia continues to inspire users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. nubia is well known for its innovative smartphone features such as the Red Magic gaming smartphone with multi-dimensional heat dissipation system and the nubia X with its dual-screen display.

As a multinational corporation located in China, North America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and India, the company has successfully developed more than 10,000 patent applications, including 418 PCT patent applications.

nubia in 2019

For nubia, 2019 will be full of innovations and new challenges. Next year, nubia’s focus will be on consumer-centric products and unique, innovative technologies that improve the mobile experience. We will continue thinking outside the box to improve the way we connect to the world around us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006039/en/