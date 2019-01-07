Next-Gen Mobile Gaming: nubia to Announce Major Breakthroughs at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 06:00 PM EST
After a groundbreaking year of innovation, nubia is kickstarting 2019 by launching several new, cutting-edge smartphones. The global mobile-technology company will unveil the hotly anticipated Red Magic Mars and nubia X at CES in Las Vegas.
Red Magic Mars
Inspired by Mars, the god of war, nubia’s powerful flagship gaming phone pairs powerful tech specs with exclusive features created specifically with gamers in mind.
The Red Magic Mars is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 and comes in three variants: 6+64, 8+128, 10+256 GB of RAM and storage, respectively.
In an industry-first, ICE multi-dimensional cooling system combines air cooling and liquid cooling. Cooling ports, several layers of graphene, and a custom-engineered convex-shaped back increase air convection both inside and outside the phone. Additionally, a premium, liquid-filled copper tube directs heat away from the CPU and GPU to boost performance. Taken together, the cooling system delivers a smoother, more comfortable gaming experience.
In terms of gamer-centric features, the Mars includes an additional hardware switch to toggle “Red Magic Game Space,” a gaming-focused software mode. This feature improves performance by minimizing background apps and enhances gameplay with a high-performance mode and 4D sound+vibration effects (that can be turned on or off in the settings).
Touch-sensitive shoulder buttons provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory. Users can configure and custom-map these buttons to suit their game of choice.
The Mars also boasts a stunning FHD+ 6-inch display and a 3,800 mAh smart high-density battery for hours of uninterrupted gaming.
Users can also customize lighting effects on the rear-facing LED RGB strip, which features 16.8 million colors — perfect for PC or console gamers with a preferred color scheme.
Global release date:
North America and Europe: Q1, 2019
The price starting from $399 USD
Available at Red Magic global website: http://redmagic.gg
Rest of world: TBD
nubia X
The unique, dual-screen nubia X has already seen massive success in China, where the first batch sold out in less than one minute.
The nubia X features a bezel less 6.26” display on the front of the device with no notch or camera cutout. This is made possible by an additional 5.1”, full-quality display on the back of the device. With full-sized, full-featured touchscreens on both sides of the device, the nubia X elegantly solves common smartphone challenges and enhances the user experience in several key areas. The unique hardware and software mark the first smartphone of its kind.
With a display on the back of the device, users can take photos or video chat using the high-quality rear camera (24MP+16MP) with the ease of a front-facing camera.
“The nubia X is the first serious attempt to make the dual-screen phone a touchstone of smartphone design,” General Manager of nubia Smartphone Mr. Ni Fei explained.
“By avoiding the notch, we’ve created a phone with a 6.26-inch LCD screen on the front and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio.”
In addition, the touch functions on both screens can be used simultaneously. By using the rear screen to interact with the front screen, users can experience a full-viewing experience (without their fingers blocking their view). “This feature was designed with gamers in mind,” Mr Ni added.
Finally, nubia has included five layer, blue-light-blocking glass on the rear screen, creating an ideal e-reader. In dark environments or when reading long blocks of text, users can choose to use the rear screen for a more pleasant viewing experience.
The dual-screen phone already has the internet talking, setting itself up as a potentially ground-breaking milestone for smartphone design.
Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy tested the phone and praised it as “one of the most unique smartphones I've ever seen.”
Furthermore, Ben Sin, writing for Forbes, said: "the phone does look undeniably cool and cutting edge, and to nubia’s credit, switching between the two displays is seamless."
WHERE TO FIND US
You can find nubia at LVCC #36006, South Hall 4 from January 8th – 11th.
For more information, please visit https://www.nubia.com and http://redmagic.gg
Download photos from the nubia media kit here.
About nubia
Founded in 2012, nubia aims to bring premium, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to “Be Yourself,” nubia continues to inspire users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. nubia is well known for its innovative smartphone features such as the Red Magic gaming smartphone with multi-dimensional heat dissipation system and the nubia X with its dual-screen display.
As a multinational corporation located in China, North America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and India, the company has successfully developed more than 10,000 patent applications, including 418 PCT patent applications.
nubia in 2019
For nubia, 2019 will be full of innovations and new challenges. Next year, nubia’s focus will be on consumer-centric products and unique, innovative technologies that improve the mobile experience. We will continue thinking outside the box to improve the way we connect to the world around us.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006039/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170