KDDI and AT&T to Connect Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

|January 7, 2019 06:30 PM EST
Toyota and Lexus are bringing industry-leading connected car capabilities to their vehicles in the United States.
The collaboration of Toyota Motor North America, KDDI and AT&T* will enable 4G LTE connectivity for select new model Toyota and Lexus cars and trucks. This will start with 2020 model year vehicles in the fall of 2019, across all 50 states.
The ecosystem will build on the joint Global Communications Platform announced by Toyota and KDDI in 2016 to support car connectivity.
Features will include:
- Wi-Fi hotspots so owners of select Toyota and Lexus vehicles can stream, browse and share entertainment among multiple smartphones and tablets from the open road1
- Unlimited data plans2 offered by AT&T for eligible Toyota and Lexus vehicles
-
Comprehensive connected services such as:
- Remote start to crank up your car remotely and start up the heat or A/C
- Remote diagnostics to provide vehicle health information to customers and dealers
- Destination Assist to provide peace of mind and convenience by downloading vehicle destinations to navigation systems
- Safety Connect® to help in an emergency by connecting drivers to a 24/7 response center at the touch of a button
“This is just the beginning. With this type of connected technology, we’ll be delivering new, convenient and predictive experiences to our customers,” said Steve Basra, Vice President, Toyota Motor North America. “This Global Communications Platform, together with Toyota’s Mobility Services Platform, will also help us drive and achieve our vision of Mobility for All.”
“We are thrilled to see what our Global Communications Platform and the AT&T network can bring to the connected car market in the United States. We’re looking forward to the launch of new Toyota and Lexus cars beginning in the fall of 2019,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, President & CEO KDDI America, Inc. “It is a great honor that we can contribute to this project that aims for a future where vehicles are connected all over the world.”
“Cars are the ultimate mobile device. Working with Toyota and KDDI we will bring the benefits of connectivity to millions of consumers,” said Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "This new technology deepens our relationship with Toyota. And we couldn’t be happier to continue working with them. We’re both founding members of the American Center for Mobility testing facility for connected and automated vehicles, where we will help deliver the future of connectivity.”
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America’s biggest test.** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this presentation based on new information or otherwise.
About KDDI (TSE 9433)
KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries.
Backed by decades of relationship with telecommunications carriers worldwide, and its robust experiences in the corporate IT solution market, KDDI is also Toyota’s global partner in the IT area to support Toyota's global business operation.
For Toyota's global connected car project, KDDI provides Global Communications Platform combined with the connectivity in each country by teaming up with local carriers. These are the key elements for Toyota to offer greater experiences of connected car to its customers globally.
For more information about KDDI, visit http://www.kddi.com/english/corporate/kddi/
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.
1 Elig. vehicle & wireless service req’d. Coverage & service not available everywhere.
2 Pricing, offer & terms subject to change & may be modified or terminated at any time without notice.
