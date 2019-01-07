FLIR lanza una cámara térmica de segunda generación para automóviles de conducción autónoma y una nueva cámara térmica portátil para la reparación automotriz

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 06:36 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunció hoy dos cámaras de imágenes térmicas para la industria automotriz, su kit de visión térmica Automotive Development Kit (ADK™) de próxima generación para el desarrollo de automóviles de conducción autónoma y una cámara térmica de diagnóstico portátil para los aficionados y profesionales de los automóviles, la FLIR TG275.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006078/es/
FLIR’s second generation all-weather thermal-vision automotive development kit (ADK) augments other autonomous vehicle sensors and offers the redundancy needed to improve safety. (Photo: Business Wire)
Además, FLIR presentó un vehículo de prueba de conducción autónoma con mejoras térmicas que demuestra cómo las cámaras térmicas mejoran la seguridad de los sistemas avanzados de asistencia al conductor (advanced driver-assistance systems, ADAS) y llenan las brechas del rendimiento en los vehículos autónomos (autonomous vehicle, AV) del mañana. Las nuevas cámaras y el vehículo de prueba térmico de conducción autónoma de FLIR se presentarán esta semana en el Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 en la South Hall Three (sala sur n.° 3) del Las Vegas Convention Center, en el stand n.° 31166.
ADK de próxima generación de FLIR
El ADK de visión térmica de próxima generación con el Boson® de alta resolución de FLIR, el núcleo de la cámara térmica que está diseñado para ayudar a los fabricantes de automóviles, proveedores de automóviles de primer nivel e innovadores de automóviles a mejorar la seguridad de los ADAS y los vehículos de conducción autónoma. Junto con los algoritmos de aprendizaje automático para la clasificación de objetos, el ADK proporciona datos críticos de la parte infrarroja lejana del espectro electromagnético para mejorar la toma de decisiones de los AV en entornos comunes donde otros sensores enfrentan desafíos, como la oscuridad, las sombras, el brillo solar, la niebla, el humo o la neblina. El ADK de visión térmica aumenta todo el conjunto de sensores y ofrece el sistema redundante necesario para mejorar la seguridad en los AV.
El nuevo ADK tiene una clasificación IP67 y ahora incluye una ventana de calefacción integrada para mejorar el rendimiento de las pruebas en todo tipo de clima. Además, cuenta con Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL), USB y conexión Ethernet para una integración más sencilla. El ADK de FLIR está disponible para su compra en www.flir.com/adk.
Vehículo de prueba autónomo de FLIR
Además, FLIR mostrará el primer vehículo de prueba comercial equipado con cámaras térmicas de la industria, que presenta múltiples cámaras del ADK de FLIR que brindarán una vista de la calle de 360 grados. El automóvil demuestra las capacidades de integración del ADK con un radar, la tecnología de detección y alcance de luz (light detection and ranging, LIDAR) y cámaras visibles que se encuentran en los vehículos de prueba autónomos en la actualidad. Con el frenado de emergencia automático (automatic emergency braking, AEB) mejorado con cámaras térmicas, el automóvil ayuda a validar cómo las imágenes térmicas con clasificación de aprendizaje automático mejoran la funcionalidad del AEB.
“Para la toma de decisiones automatizadas en la ruta, las cámaras de imágenes térmicas combinadas con las capacidades de aprendizaje automático, proporcionan el método más efectivo de detección de peatones para salvar vidas, especialmente en entornos concurridos o con poca visibilidad”, expresó Jim Cannon, presidente y director ejecutivo de FLIR. “Además, el vehículo de prueba autónomo con mejoras térmicas de FLIR demuestra cómo las cámaras térmicas pueden mejorar significativamente el rendimiento urbano, de autopistas y del AEB, y la seguridad integral de los automóviles de conducción autónoma”.
Los desarrolladores de automóviles autónomos interesados en obtener más información sobre el vehículo de prueba mejorado térmicamente pueden visitar www.flir.com/adas.
TG275 de FLIR
La TG275 es la primera cámara térmica de FLIR diseñada para técnicos en automotores y aquellos que realizan reparaciones en el hogar. En la reparación de automóviles, el calor a veces puede significar un potencial problema, y la TG275 ayuda a los técnicos a detectar inconvenientes antes de que provoquen fallas y, en última instancia, una avería en la ruta. Equipada con la microcámara térmica Lepton® de FLIR, la tecnología MSX® patentada de FLIR extrae detalles de alto contraste de las imágenes tomadas por una cámara de luz visible a bordo y las superpone a las imágenes térmicas. Además, la TG275 permite que los técnicos de reparación de automóviles reduzcan el tiempo de diagnóstico y demuestren a los clientes pruebas del problema a través de imágenes que muestren un antes y un después de los mismos.
La TG275 estará disponible esta primavera. Para obtener información adicional, visite www.flir.com/tg275.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundado en 1978 y con sede en Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems es un fabricante líder mundial de sistemas de sensores que mejoran la percepción y aumentan la conciencia, al ayudar a salvar vidas, mejorar la productividad y proteger el medio ambiente. A través de sus casi 3500 empleados, la visión de FLIR es ser el “sexto sentido del mundo” al aprovechar imágenes térmicas y tecnologías adyacentes para proporcionar soluciones innovadoras e inteligentes de seguridad y vigilancia, control ambiental y de situación, recreación al aire libre, visión artificial, navegación y detección avanzada de amenazas. Para más información, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006078/es/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170