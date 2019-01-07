Innovid recebe US$ 30 milhões em financiamento da Goldman Sachs

|By Business Wire
Innovid, plataforma líder mundial de publicidade em vídeo, anunciou hoje que garantiu um financiamento de US$ 30 milhões antes de sua oferta pública inicial (IPO, Initial Public Offering) do grupo Private Capital Investing (Investimento de capital privado) da Goldman Sachs. A Innovid utilizará o capital adicional para promover sua inovação e liderança no mercado de tecnologia de publicidade em televisão conectada (Connected TV, CTV), bem como para ampliar seu alcance global.
“A Innovid continua a expandir as fronteiras do que é possível com publicidade em vídeo em todas as telas, especialmente CTV”, disse Zvika Netter, CEO e cofundador da Innovid. “A nossa plataforma tecnológica está capacitando novos modelos de publicidade, inclusive anúncios acessíveis e interativos, que estão liderando em uma nova era de personalização e relevância para espectadores de CTV. Com esse financiamento, a Innovid promoverá ainda mais sua plataforma de CTV completa, criando um fluxo de trabalho mais eficiente, enquanto soluciona os desafios de medição do setor e amplia seu alcance global para atender às necessidades em constante evolução de sua base internacional de clientes de marcas, agências criativas e de mídia e editores.”
A Innovid atualmente cria, entrega e mede anúncios de vídeo para a maiores marcas do mundo, such L’Oreal, Toyota, Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Campbell’s e muito mais. Com a rápida adoção da CTV pelos consumidores, a Innovid trabalha lado a lado com principais clientes editores, inclusive Hulu, Roku e Fox, entre outros, para reimaginar a experiência de publicidade para o consumidor. Em parceria com seus clientes editoriais, a Innovid liderou a criação de dois produtos pioneiros no setor: envolvimento do consumidor com base em escolhas e campanhas na TV via Internet ao vivo.
Como primeira empresa a oferecer tecnologia de anúncio via CTV há cinco anos, a Innovid atualmente alcança mais de 75 milhões de domicílios e trabalha com a maior área de cobertura de dispositivos conectados e de streaming, inclusive integrações com Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV e muito mais. Solidificando ainda mais sua liderança na promoção do mercado de CTV, a Innovid recentemente lançou OTT COMPOSER, a primeira ferramenta de criação de autoatendimento para criar e publicar experiências para publicidade em CTV. Soluciona um problema fundamental no cenário de CTV fragmentado de hoje, ao capacitar melhor os anunciantes a dimensionar a criatividade dinâmica. A Innovid também foi a primeira no setor a receber credenciamento MRC pelo cumprimento das normas do setor em termos de medição de publicidade em vídeo em um ambiente CTV.
“Como pioneira inicial em CTV com parceiros de oferta de inventário estabelecidos, a Innovid está bem posicionada para capturar a mudança secular generalizada para o consumo de CTV”, disse Hillel Moerman, diretor do grupo Private Capital Investing da Goldman Sachs. “A Innovid tem tecnologia e software de publicidade em vídeo diferenciada, e tem a escala e o alcance para ser bem-sucedida, com acesso a uma oferta significativa além de CTV, inclusive plataformas como Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snap e outras.”
Esse financiamento ocorre após um ano bem-sucedido em 2018, em que a Innovid foi nomeada "Fastest Growing Company in North America" (Empresa de crescimento mais rápido na América do Norte) na 2018 Technology 500™ da Deloitte, sendo reconhecida pelo Gartner como uma empresa a observar em AdTech. Além do financiamento, Holger Staude, do grupo Private Capital Investing da Goldman Sachs fará parte do conselho de administração da empresa junto com os investidores anteriores da Innovid - SEQUOIA, Newspring e Genesis.
Para outras informações sobre a Innovid, acesse www.innovid.com.
Sobre a Innovid
A Innovid é a plataforma líder de publicidade em vídeo do mundo, oferecendo mais vídeos do que qualquer outra empresa em plataformas sociais, dispositivos de streaming, televisões conectadas, computadores e dispositivos móveis. A Innovid faz parceria com marcas, agências e editores para oferecer novos modelos de publicidade que aumentam o envolvimento e o tempo passado de maneiras que também oferecem mais valor aos expectadores. A nossa plataforma de vídeo permite a personalização de veiculações criativas e orgânicas entre as telas, além de uma medição holística para impulsionar experiências de vídeo de próxima geração e aumentar a receita. A Innovid tem escritórios em Nova York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Londres, Tel Aviv, Sydney e Singapura. Acesse www.innovid.com para outras informações.
Sobre a Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing
O grupo Private Capital Investing (“PCI”) é a plataforma de investimento da Goldman Sachs projetada para oferecer capital subordinado para empresas de nível médio e crescimento em toda a América do Norte. O PCI investe de US$ 20 milhões a US$ 150 milhões por transação na forma de ações ordinárias, preferenciais e estruturadas.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006083/pt/
