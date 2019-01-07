OtterBox and PopSockets Announce Swappable, Unstoppable Otter + Pop

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox Symmetry Series and PopSockets PopGrips are a match made in heaven. Championed by trendsetters everywhere, the combination is now available in a truly integrated fashion. Introducing Otter + Pop, a Symmetry Series case with built-in PopGrip and swappable PopTops to create a completely customizable experience for every look, style, scene or vibe.1

Otter + Pop is coming soon for iPhone in a variety of swappable, unstoppable combinations.

"OtterBox and PopSockets collaborating on an integrated case was a no-brainer," said Jim Parke, OtterBox CEO. "Our fans love variety, customization and sleek protection. With Otter + Pop, we can deliver that in one thin iPhone case that combines our legacy of protection with all of the unique attributes that PopSockets delivers."

"A case with an integrated, swappable PopSockets grip, made by the strongest case brand in the world, which happens also to be a Colorado company? Sounds like a good idea to me," said David Barnett, PopSockets founder and CEO.

Otter + Pop combines the streamlined design of Symmetry Series with the versatility of a PopGrip to make iPhone easier to use than ever before. It starts with a sleek, one-piece iPhone case that protects against drops and bumps. The integrated PopGrip lays flush with the case when not in use and provides easier one-handed operation and hands-free viewing when needed most.

Swappable PopTops make customizing the case for any occasion a breeze. Each case comes with a case-matched PopTop color, but any swappable PopTop can be used with a simple turn and a snap to create a one-of-a-kind swappable, unstoppable look.

Otter + Pop is coming soon for iPhone on otterbox.com and popsockets.com. Select swappable PopTops will also be available to match each case color. Otter + Pop will start at $59.95 MSRP, while individual swappable PopTops will start at $8 MSRP.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

About PopSockets:

David Barnett is the founder and CEO of PopSockets. He was a philosophy major at Emory, a physics major at University of Colorado Boulder, received his PhD in philosophy from NYU, and from 2005-2015 was a philosophy professor at University of Colorado Boulder. His research specialized in philosophy of language and philosophy of mind, before he reached enlightenment, stopped doing philosophy, and became an entrepreneur.

In 2010, Barnett was looking for a way to stop his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he achieved this by gluing two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapping the earbud cord around the buttons. As ugly as the buttons were, they worked. In the course of improving on the idea, he developed about 60 different prototypes, making the buttons expand and collapse via an accordion mechanism, so that they could function as both a stand and a grip. In 2012, Barnett launched a KickStarter campaign for an iPhone case that would have two PopSockets grips integrated into the case. In addition to getting successfully funded, the KickStarter campaign enabled Barnett to show the world his dancing prowess. Two years later, in 2014, Barnett launched the business out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado, and has subsequently sold over 40 million PopSockets grips around the world.

Note:

1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – June 2018

©2019 Otter Products, LLC. All rights reserved. The OtterBox name and OtterBox trademarks are the property of Otter Products, LLC, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-and-popsockets-announce-swappable-unstoppable-otter--pop-300774311.html

SOURCE OtterBox