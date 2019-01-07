Rizing Completes Acquisition of Synchrony Global

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, a privately-held multinational company providing leading SAP functional and technical services to its customers, announced today the acquisition of Synchrony Global, an SAP® SuccessFactors® Professional Services Firm headquartered in Singapore, with offices throughout the Asia Pacific region.
Synchrony Global is a market leader in Asia Pacific with a focus on SAP SuccessFactors Certified Professionals as well as a strong Business Process Outsourcing service. Synchrony joins /N SPRO HCM, Aasonn and 3D Results as part of Rizing's Human Capital Management (HCM) business, which was recently rebranded as Rizing HCM.
Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing, stated, "We plan to continue to scale both organically and through acquisition for the next number of years. Bringing Synchrony into the Rizing family with its Asia Pacific presence is a natural next step in our growth strategy in the SAP space. The combined entity provides a complementary set of services and geographic coverage which will instantly provide value for our customers."
The completion of the Synchrony acquisition further strengthens Rizing's global position in the SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Software services market. The combination of firms provides a robust platform of depth and expertise to service customers and provides the foundation for significant expansion of services, technology and geographies.
Luc Hédou, CEO of Rizing HCM stated, "As one of the fastest growing SAP partners and recipient of the SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year for APJ in 2017, we could not be more thrilled to bring Synchrony into the Rizing HCM family. By leveraging the broader organization, we can accelerate the growth of the organization both in the region and globally and provide tremendous value for our customers."
Darcy Lalonde, Chairman and CEO of Synchrony Global, will join Rizing HCM as President of Asia Pacific. "At Synchrony, we set the goal to be a leader and bring world class Human Capital solutions across the Asia Pacific Region," said Lalonde. "With Synchrony joining Rizing HCM, we are excited to deliver Synchrony's award-winning solutions on a global scale to organizations of all sizes, while providing clients worldwide our implementation capabilities, product and industry expertise, and a full suite of Ongoing Platform Support and continuous improvement services."
With Rizing's investment partner, One Equity Partners (OEP), Rizing HCM has become one of the strongest partners in the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem through their combined end-to-end experience and leading number of implementations globally. With the addition of Synchrony, Rizing HCM has over 900 customers, making it one of the largest SAP SuccessFactors consulting firms in the world.
About Rizing, LLC
Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., USA, Rizing is a privately-held multinational company providing leading SAP functional and technical consulting services to its customers. Rizing is the parent company of Vesta Partners, a leading SAP EAM services firm (www.vestapartners.com), /N SPRO, a top SAP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP for Retail services firm (www.n-spro.com), Aasonn, a prominent SAP SuccessFactors Services Firm (www.aasonn.com), 3D Results, a SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner (www.3dresults.com) and Synchrony Global, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year for APJ in 2017 (www.synchronyglobal.com). The Rizing businesses provide leading specialty SAP consulting services through deep industry experience and a proprietary approach to service delivery and use of IP tools. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, [email protected].
About One Equity Partners
OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.
Press Contact:
Andy Bellagamba
Rizing, LLC
203-517-0400
