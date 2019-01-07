Sony Brings Cinema Quality Entertainment Home with New Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #17300) -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the HT-X8500 Soundbar, a Dolby Atmos®/DTS:X® single soundbar with built-in subwoofers, and the new HT-S350 Soundbar. Complementing this exceptional audio offering, the new UBP-X800M2 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ player deliveres the ultimate cinema-quality home theater experience.
"Whether it's the stunning 4K picture achieved with the new UBP-X800M2 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player or all-encompassing surround sound delivered through these new soundbars, the home theater experience Sony provides is unmatched," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "These new home audio and video products will elevate customers' ability to access theater-level sound and picture quality from the comfort of home."
Experience sound from all around with the HT-X8500
One of the first Dolby Atmos soundbars with dual built-in subwoofers, the X8500 delivers a three-dimensional cinematic sound experience. This 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X compatible soundbar provides a high-quality audio in a slim and modern design. Thanks to Sony's unique digital signal processing technologies, such as Vertical Surround Engine, the X8500 can deliver up to 7.1.2ch surround sound no matter what type of room the soundbar is in.
Featuring seven sound modes to match the ideal entertainment experience, viewers can go deeper into movies with Cinema Mode or feel enhanced gameplay in Game Mode. Additionally, vocal enhancement boosts audio frequencies to isolate voices and amplify them above background noise for greater clarity. The X8500 has one-cable HDMI eARC support for the latest high-quality sound formats for compatible televisions. BLUETOOTH® wireless connectivity enables the soundbar to easily connect to a TV[1] or stream music from a smartphone with a clean, simple wireless set-up. Clear bass arriving via the built-in dual subwoofer rounds out the listening experience of the X8500.
Deliver a power boost using the HT-S350
With 320 watts of high-power sound, the new HT-S350 soundbar delivers impressive surround sound and deep, powerful bass with its wireless subwoofer. Sony's unique and enhanced S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, together with 5.1ch decoding support, delivers a wider, more enveloping and accurate soundstage than ever before. Connect the soundbar to a TV via HDMI ARC for easy operation. This soundbar also has BLUETOOTH® functionality, similar to the X8500.
These new additions to the Sony soundbar family can be seamlessly integrated into the home thanks to their sleek and stylish design. Both have punched metal grills, with iconic subwoofer ducts on the side of the X8500 bar, while the S350 has a matching subwoofer with a large duct.
Picture perfect video and audio with the UBP-X800M2
The new X800M2 supports 4K Ultra HD playback, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) to deliver stunning picture quality. Additionally, 4K upscaling is also possible with the X800M2, transforming non-4K content to highly detailed, near-4K quality content.
The X800M2 also supports the latest and highest quality audio formats, including Hi-Res Audio and DSD. With the X8500 and X800M2, users can achieve the best home cinema experience with seamless pass-through of high-quality Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content, providing optimized picture and sound quality. The X800M2 is compatible with all major disc formats, including SACD/DVD-A, as well as 4K streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube. Users can stream their favorite shows via the Blu-ray player in ultra-high definition.
Availability and Pricing
The HT-X8500, HT-S350 and UBP-X800M2 will be available in spring 2019 with pricing to be announced at that time.
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.
1 For Wireless connection via Bluetooth®, BRAVIA® supporting Bluetooth® A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) is needed
